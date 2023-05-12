VINFAST VF 8 VEHICLES ARRIVE IN THE U.S. - WITH BATTERY RANGES OF UP TO 264/243 MILES (ECO/PLUS TRIM)

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast announced the arrival of its second shipment of electric vehicles, consisting of 1,879 VF 8 vehicles at the Port of Benicia in California. The VF 8 has a certificated EPA range at 264 miles for the Eco trim and 243 miles for the Plus trim per full charge. VinFast expects to begin deliveries of these VF 8 vehicles to U.S. customers in June of 2023.

The second batch contains all VF 8 vehicles, which have a longer battery range than initial batch of 999 VF 8 City Edition vehicles imported to the US last year. The VF 8 has an EPA-rated range of 264 miles for the Eco trim and 243 miles for the Plus trim per full charge.

The VF 8 Eco and Plus model pricing will start at $46,000 and $51,800 respectively (battery inclusive), and have both lease and loan options. Qualified customers can lease the VF 8 with a minimum term of 36 months, and monthly payments starting at $479/month for the Eco trim and $614/month for the Plus trim. With the loan option, qualified customers may choose a minimum term of 60 months with monthly payments. VinFirst Pioneer customers may also be eligible for further incentives.

In addition, from May 2023, qualified customers who lease the VF 8 City Edition may be eligible to transition to the VF 8 with the same trim (Eco or Plus) after 12 months under the lease. The continuing lease term will be 24 months with the same lease payments as the original lease. (For details, please visit: https://vinfastauto.us/vehicles/vf-8ce )

The VF 8 comes with an impressive 10-year warranty/125,000 miles for the vehicle, 10-year warranty for the battery (unlimited mileage), Mobile Services and 24/7 emergency roadside assistance during the vehicle warranty period.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Chairwoman of VinFast shared: "After more than 4 months of exporting the first batch to the US market, VinFast continues to bring new options to US customers, the VF 8 model with a longer range, affirming our business strategy and commitment to global customers. I am confident that with our customers' trust and support, we will rapidly accelerate the move to electrified mobility, working toward a green and sustainable future."

VinFast received an EPA Certificate of Conformity (COC) to import and sell vehicles in the U.S., an Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) that allows vehicle deliveries to customers in California and 14 other states and Washington, D.C. that have adopted CARB rules. VinFast has also complied with all applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) issued by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

VinFast will initially deliver 1,098 of the VF 8 vehicles to the U.S. market and then deliver the remaining 781 VF 8 vehicles to Canada, which expects to arrive by mid-May 2023.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – was envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. VinFast established a United States headquarters in Los Angeles, CA, opened several showrooms and service centers in California, and is developing a site in North Carolina for domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us .

VinFast Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions and include VinFast's expectations. Forward-looking statements typically can be identified by the use of words such as "will," "expect," "believe," and similar terms. While these forward-looking statements represent VinFast's current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated above include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, hazards customary in the automotive industry, competition in certain markets, the volatility of battery prices, failure of customers to perform under contracts, changes in government regulation of markets and of environmental emissions, and our ability to achieve the expected benefits and timing of our electric vehicle projects. VinFast undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The foregoing review of factors that could cause VinFast's actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements included in this news release should be considered in connection with information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect VinFast's future results.

