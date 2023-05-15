Breakthrough 2023: Lyra Health Convenes Global Human Resources Leaders to Discuss Workforce Mental Health

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyra Health , the leading provider of innovative Workforce Mental Health solutions for employers, today announced the opening of Breakthrough 2023, the company's third annual mental health care conference. Hundreds of human resources and business leaders representing industry-leading organizations will join mental health experts to share and learn best practices in promoting mental well-being for employees and their dependents.

Breakthrough With Lyra 2023 presenters include leaders from Salesforce, Fidelity Investments, Zoom Video Communications, Inc., Cummins Inc., The School District of Philadelphia, and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, who will share experiences , insights, and best practices for mental health strategies from their organizations.

"Lyra Health now supports more than 1,500 organizations, offering access to life-changing mental health care for more than 15 million people around the world," said Sean McBride, Lyra Health's chief revenue officer. "Lyra is proud to support this incredible community of human resources and benefits leaders who are forging new paths to support their people with workforce mental health benefits."

Innovative Global Leaders Prioritize Employee Mental Health

This year's conference includes sessions on access to care, preventing parental burnout, and creating high-performing teams with psychological safety. Breakthrough will also feature case studies and best practices on personalized approaches to employee well-being and population-specific needs.

Scaling to Solve the Mental Health Crisis

Lyra now offers access to evidence-based mental health care to more than 15 million global employees and their dependents across 155 countries. Lyra has facilitated more than 5 million mental health care sessions to date, and someone new reaches out to Lyra to receive life-changing mental health care every three minutes. Lyra's exclusive network of mental health care providers offers members a first appointment in less than two days.

Lyra's commitment to evidenced-based treatments leads to meaningful, measurable results for members and employers. Lyra has published 16 peer-reviewed studies demonstrating the effectiveness of the company's mental health care and support. Lyra's care delivery model, which combines live and asynchronous provider sessions powered by Lyra's proprietary interactive digital lessons and exercises, is proven to help nine out of 10 people get better.

About Lyra Health

Lyra Health is the leading provider of Workforce Mental Health benefits, available to more than 15 million people globally. Lyra is transforming access to life-changing mental health care using AI powered provider matching, personalized support, and an innovative digital platform to deliver evidenced-based support for individuals and teams. Lyra quickly connects members to an exclusive network of mental health providers and well-being tools, to address every mental health need and deliver positive outcomes across race and ethnicity. Independent peer-reviewed research confirms that Lyra's transformative care model helps people recover twice as fast. For more information on how Lyra can help you create a mentally healthy culture, visit lyrahealth.com.

