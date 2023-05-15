BTL Announces the Return of National Emsculpt Week

A nationwide competition is underway for Emsculpt and Emsculpt NEO providers that will give back to a charity focused on women's athletics.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, a leading innovative aesthetic and medical solutions provider, announced today that it would host its 5th National Emsculpt Week from May 15th to May 21st. The week-long festivity celebrates patients and providers living their best lives, strengthening bodies, and encouraging healthy aging. In addition, a new BTL Cares campaign, tied to National Emsculpt Week, was launched to help provide equity in sports.

Emsculpt® and Emsculpt NEO® providers nationwide will unite efforts as they give back to a cause that closely aligns with the brand's mission and ethos. BTL will host a nationwide digital competition during the official week, in which prizes will be awarded to the winning practices (such as device applicators and a new Exion™ device with the radio frequency micro-needling applicator). In addition, providers will be encouraged to post a reel or photo of themself, a team member, or a patient with their Emsculpt device on social media or share how the treatment has impacted someone's health and wellness lifestyle. For every 1,000 North American #EmsculptWeek posts, BTL will donate $5,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation, a national organization that enables girls and women to reach their potential in life and sports.

"We're excited to host our 5th National Emsculpt Week and help more people achieve their form and function goals," said John Ferris, VP of Marketing of BTL. "We take pride in the fact that we can strengthen lives. Our efforts are further magnified knowing our BTL Cares initiative will assist girls and women in reaching their goals."

When launched in 2018, the Emsculpt therapy was the world's first and only treatment to use the HIFEM® procedure to build muscle and sculpt the body in a 30-minute session. Emsculpt NEO, launched in 2020, expanded upon its predecessor's capabilities by simultaneously delivering radiofrequency and the HIFEM procedure, making it a gold standard among body contouring devices. The result is more fat reduction and muscle growth in a single session. Clinical studies have shown that, on average, patients experience a 30% fat reduction and a 25% increase in muscle in the treated area. With over 2 million treatments administered to date, Emsculpt and Emsculpt NEO continue to be gold-standard solutions in non-invasive body contouring therapies.

For more information on Emsculpt, Emsculpt NEO, National Emsculpt Week and BTL Aesthetics, please visit www.bodybybtl.com.

About BTL:

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's leading medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 3,000 employees in over 75 countries, BTL offers advanced non-invasive solutions for body-shaping, skin-tightening, and other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EMSCULPT®, EMSELLA®, EMTONE®, EMFEMME 360™, EXION™, Core to Floor®, Taut and Toned TM, and Pelvic Power TM, as well as their proprietary HIFEM® and HIFES™. Please visit www.bodybybtl.com for additional information.

