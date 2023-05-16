Bonusly Names Judith Bartels VP of Product and Design

Previously the head of design, Bartels will apply her additional, deep experience in business and computer science to the Bonusly product roadmap

BOULDER, Colo., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonusly , an engaging recognition and rewards platform that connects teams and enriches company culture, today announced that Judith Bartels, previously senior director of design, has been appointed vice president of product and design. In her new role, Bartels will be responsible for the end-to-end Bonusly experience, encompassing both product strategy and design execution.

Bartels joined Bonusly in 2021 after spending nearly four years as executive creative director at IHS Markit, a financial information services fintech company, where she managed a team of 50 creative directors and designers who worked with clients on user research, product innovation, and global brand redesigns. Her clients included the New York Times, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, E-Trade and PIMCO. Before that, Bartels spent seven years in senior design roles at SapientRazorfish, where she consulted on digital design and product user experience with some of the world's best-known brands, such as American Eagle Outfitters, Verizon Wireless and Swisscom. She brings years of experience and training in design, along with business management and computer science expertise to her new position.

"I've always cared deeply about the people on my teams, and in previous roles I spent a lot of time thinking about how to best motivate, engage and recognize them," Bartels said. "It's exciting to take charge of Bonusly's product, especially now. Work continues to undergo dramatic change with remote and hybrid models, and the entry of younger generations who have very different expectations about work. Organizations now recognize that they need to leverage technology to facilitate employee recognition and engagement."

The Bonusly platform empowers real-time employee recognition and rewards to highlight accomplishments big and small in a very positive and public way, which fosters stronger cultures and builds resilient companies. While other employee engagement companies offer little more than gift card programs, Bonusly's recognition platform captures and analyzes real-time data on how organizations really work, communicate and connect, informing HR teams and managers so they can make more informed, faster business decisions.

"Judith has proven herself to be a compassionate, effective leader for the product design team," said Raphael Crawford-Marks, Bonusly founder and CEO. "And with her formidable skill sets in design, user experience, business management and computer science, we know she's going to drive the product forward to create an even better experience with even greater value to our more than 3,000 customers around the world. We are excited to see her apply her talents and expertise as she leads our product team."

About Bonusly

Thousands of companies worldwide rely on Bonusly to cultivate high-performing and motivated teams, regardless of their location, work setting, or industry. Bonusly serves as a crucial tool for investing in, and driving positive business outcomes from a company's most critical asset — their people.

Bonusly's engagement software is easy to use and enables companies to build stronger connections among and between teams, leading to increased collaboration and innovation among your workforce. Additionally, Bonusly provides exclusive insights at the individual, team, and company levels, empowering managers to make informed decisions regarding culture, professional growth, performance management, and employee retention. To learn more, please visit http://bonus.ly

