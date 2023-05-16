CereCore Announces Healthcare Tech Job Openings for EHR Career Growth

CereCore plans to hire hundreds of clinical informatics experts in the U.S. for several multi-year MEDITECH Expanse implementation projects that will bring modern EHR software to clinical teams.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore today announced plans to recruit and train hundreds of electronic health record (EHR) and clinical informatics talent over the next one to three years to support the deployment of MEDITECH Expanse across HCA Healthcare in the U.S.

CereCore (PRNewsfoto/CereCore) (PRNewswire)

Providing end-to-end healthcare IT services in the U.S. for decades, CereCore traces its origins as an EHR implementation powerhouse back to the early days of Meaningful Use (MU) when the company deployed MEDITECH's advanced clinical applications in nearly 200 U.S. hospitals.

"When it comes to EHR implementation, CereCore has been instrumental in helping our hospitals implement and support MEDITECH over the years across HCA Healthcare," said Marty Paslick, senior vice president and chief information officer, HCA Healthcare. "Now, we are beginning to implement Expanse across our divisions, which will really give physicians and clinical teams the increased visibility they need to improve patient care and safety."

"Implementing Expanse at HCA Healthcare is likely to be one of the largest MEDITECH EHR implementations in the U.S. We are at a pivotal point in healthcare technology with getting the next generation of EHRs into the hands of clinicians. That makes it a great time to join our company," said Curtis Watkins, president and CEO, CereCore.

The company's career opportunities include various roles needed to implement, optimize and support MEDITECH Expanse from project management to application-specific and technical expertise. While work locations vary by job opening, most offer the flexibility of working on remote, hybrid and on-site teams.

CereCore is actively recruiting candidates with experience in disciplines such as:

clinical informatics

EHR/EPR implementations, including MEDITECH, Epic, Cerner or other platforms

consulting and advisory

project management

related healthcare operations disciplines

Working at CereCore

CereCore is a three-time winner of workplace, staffing and talent awards from Modern Healthcare and ClearlyRated respectively. Some workplace benefits include:

Employee benefits: CereCore is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HCA Healthcare and offers full-time, contractors and temporary employees fair, smart and competitive benefits.

Professional development: Employees have access to continuous learning through programs such as certification, training, leadership development and mentoring.

Community service: CereCore offers time away from work to volunteer and give back to the community, and many teams volunteer together as a way to foster teamwork.

Culture: Employees build relationships with each other through community volunteering projects, wellness activities like virtual fitness challenges, and hobby interest groups.

"We are not working on just another initiative, but our work promises to shape the future of healthcare delivery. Connecting providers with modern EHR technology has the power to make a difference in the lives of care providers and patients—and ultimately the healthcare industry as a whole," said Watkins.

Learn more about career opportunities for MEDITECH Expanse clients working with CereCore, visit https://cerecore.net/launch-expanse.

About CereCore

CereCore® provides IT services that make it easier for hospitals and healthcare systems to focus on supporting hospital operations and transforming healthcare through technology. We partner with clients to extend their team through comprehensive IT staffing and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting, because we know firsthand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

CereCore Media Contact

Laura Liles

Media Relations

Laura.Liles@cerecore.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CereCore