Genpact Recognized as Market Leader in Digital Marketing and Sales Services in HFS Horizon Report

Leading analyst firm cites Genpact's unique approach to digital marketing and sales, and strengths in data, analytics, and insights

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced today that HFS Research has named it a Market Leader in digital marketing and sales services. This is the analyst firm's inaugural Digital Marketing and Sales Services Horizon Report.

HFS Research's Digital Marketing and Sales Services Horizon examines nine providers, assigning each a Horizon level. Genpact achieved Horizon 3, the highest designation, which recognizes industry leadership across a range of dimensions, including value proposition, innovation capabilities, go-to-market capabilities, and market impact.

Genpact's expertise in data, technology, and artificial intelligence, coupled with its deep process and industry experience, including managing operations for hundreds of global Fortune 500 companies, helps companies reimagine their marketing and sales functions to deliver incremental profitable growth more efficiently and effectively.

Genpact also leverages the total experience approach of Rightpoint, its wholly-owned subsidiary, which brings a unique understanding of customer, employee, and product experience. This allows organizations to radically transform and meet the needs of all those with whom they interact, in any environment.

"The myriad of today's macroeconomic issues and consumers' changing post-pandemic behaviors are putting more and more pressures on businesses to drive targeted, sales and profit impact from their digital marketing and sales campaigns and programs," said Katie Stein, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Business Leader, Enterprise Services and Analytics, Genpact. "This market leader recognition by HFS Research is a reflection of our unique understanding of intersections of technology, process, and people, and our innovative digital marketing and sales solutions that leverage both our experience and commercial operations expertise to drive real business value."

Genpact helps clients drive strategic value and operational excellence across business, product, and services innovation, digital marketing, sales effectiveness, revenue management, customer care, and all the underlying next-generation data analytic sciences.

HFS Research specifically cites Genpact's growth assist solution, a data and analytics platform that helps companies drive faster and more strategic decision making in revenue growth and top-line profit contribution-related areas. The report also recognizes Genpact's software solutions and process engineering and consultation capabilities.

"Genpact's data-driven operators' lens for ecosystem innovation comes from the unique combination of its deep knowledge of sales and commercial operations across multiple industries, its experience expertise, and continued investments in data analytics and technology," said Melissa O'Brien, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research. "Genpact helps companies transform their digital marketing and sales strategies with technology and data, combined with deep insights on experience, to make smart, agile decisions that can both improve customer service and drive competitive growth."

For more information, explore Genpact's Sales and Commercial and Rightpoint's Customer and Employee Experience Solutions and see the HFS Research report.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

