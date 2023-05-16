HIGH LEVEL MARKETING UNVEILS REBRAND TO SUPPORT STRATEGIC VISION AND ACCELERATED GROWTH

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High Level Marketing (HLM) , a leading force in the digital marketing industry serving over 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses, has taken a bold step forward by unveiling its new brand, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and evolution.

"Our new look reflects our focus on staying out in front in the fast-paced world of digital marketing." Scott Bell

The launch is a result of a 90-day effort aimed at establishing a fresh brand identity that embodies the agency's renewed sense of purpose and enthusiasm, indicative of a company on the move. While capturing the positive culture and nearly fifteen years of success working with top-notch small and mid-sized businesses throughout the US.

The new brand comes at an important time as the company leverages its Footprint™ Technology Platform to position the business for the future with unmatched transparency, market insight, and marketing performance management.

"Our new look reflects our focus on staying out in front in the fast-paced world of digital marketing. We're thrilled to enter this new stage of our company's journey and we're steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients, " said High Level Marketing's CEO and Founder, Scott Bell.

"With our core purpose and values leading the way, our priority was to build a visual identity that conveys our transparency guarantee, technology advantage, and pursuit of what's next," Bell added. "We're confident that it will resonate with our clients, partners, and employees."

The new branding will be rolled out over the next month and includes a new logo, color scheme, and a newly launched website. The upgraded site delivers an improved experience for stakeholders and serves as a valuable resource to gain insight into the agency's business, services, technology, culture, and unwavering commitment to client success.

About High Level Marketing

High Level Marketing is a full-service, tech-enabled digital marketing agency with in-house experts that gives businesses a competitive advantage through holistic multi-channel marketing, unmatched transparency and its powerful Footprint technology platform. To learn more visit: https://www.highlevelmarketing.com/ .

