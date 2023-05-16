IAMS™ NUTRITION AND WISDOM PANEL PARTNER TO PROVIDE PET PARENTS BETTER WAYS TO CARE FOR THEIR PETS

IAMS™ NUTRITION AND WISDOM PANEL PARTNER TO PROVIDE PET PARENTS BETTER WAYS TO CARE FOR THEIR PETS

The brands are joining forces to empower pet parents to make informed, proactive decisions about their pet's health.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Your dog or cat's unique genetic makeup can tell you a lot about them, including what type of nutrition they need to help them stay healthy. Knowing this, the IAMS™ brand and Wisdom Panel, both proudly part of the Mars family, are coming together to combine DNA technology and science-based nutrition so pet parents can help keep their pets healthy for life.

For more information on the partnership, as well as to take the IAMS Food Finder Quiz for your pet, please visit IAMSandWisdomPanel.com. (PRNewswire)

The IAMS brand and Wisdom Panel are working together to arm pet parents with knowledgeable DNA-specific insights that empower them to make confident, proactive decisions regarding their pet's health and wellbeing, including making the right nutritional choices for their furry friends.

"The work between the IAMS brand and Wisdom Panel is the latest example of marrying nutrition with advanced technology and breed-specific insights to support the health of our loving pets," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President of Marketing for Mars Petcare North America. "IAMS and Wisdom Panel are helping pet parents unlock a deeper understanding of their unique pet and providing proactive ways to care for them throughout every life stage."

Here is how the partnership works:

Following the purchase of a WISDOM PANEL™ Test, a pet parent swabs their pet and mails the test using a prepaid mailer.

After 2-3 weeks, results are delivered to their inbox.

Go to IAMSandWisdomPanel.com and select the " IAMS Food Finder Quiz ".

Pet parents take the quiz and input select information from their pet's WISDOM PANEL results.

The IAMS Food Finder provides a personalized nutrition recommendation along with proactive tips and tricks.

If pet parents have any questions, they can chat live online with licensed vet techs or nutrition advisors through the IAMS brand's new PETconnect service.

"As the most accurate pet DNA test on the market, Wisdom Panel helps uncover breed-specific insights and genetic predispositions that give pet parents a better understanding of their pet's unique needs," said Christine Fong, General Manager at Wisdom Panel. "Together with IAMS, we are providing pet parents with more knowledge to make proactive decisions about their pet's care."

For more information on the partnership, as well as to take the IAMS Food Finder Quiz for your pet please visit IAMSandWisdomPanel.com.

About the IAMS™ Brand

The IAMS™ brand is dedicated to helping dogs and cats live happy, healthy lives and believes high-quality nutrition truly makes a difference. IAMS is driven to create pet-specific nutritional solutions that are tailored across every life-stage, pet size and health need. Through years observing the behavior of dogs and cats, combined with research and dietary findings, the IAMS brand believes that the right diet can help pets support immunity, maintain muscle, and promote healthy digestion. IAMS products are made with high-quality ingredients and unique recipes that give your pet our best nutrition possible. When you choose IAMS dog or cat food, you're choosing high-quality food that will help you see visible differences in your furry friend. For more information, visit IAMS.com .

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE ®, WHISKAS ®, ROYAL CANIN ®, NUTRO ™, GREENIES ™, SHEBA ®, CESAR ®, IAMS ™ and EUKANUBA ™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD ™, BLUEPEARL ™, VCA ™, Linnaeus , AniCura and Antech . We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL ™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE ™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND ™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food and petcare products and services, we employ 130,000+ dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA® and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl™, Linnaeus and VCA™.

About Wisdom Panel

The mission of Wisdom Panel, a brand of Science & Diagnostics, a division of Mars Petcare, is to strengthen the bond between pets and their people through world-leading insights powered by DNA. WISDOM PANEL™ pet DNA tests—backed by 20 + years of scientific research—provide pet parents the knowledge they need to give their pets the care they deserve. Wisdom Panel is conducting the largest veterinary genetic research study ever which means every pet DNA test taken is a step towards better care for all pets. For more information, visit www.wisdompanel.com

For more information on the partnership, as well as to take the IAMS Food Finder Quiz for your pet, please visit IAMSandWisdomPanel.com. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The IAMS™ Brand