Mission Plasticos Announces Three New Board Members, Including Prominent Civil Rights Lawyer, Ben Crump

Power Trio to Help Propel Non-Profit's Mission to Help Those in Underserved Communities Receive Needed Medical Care

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Plasticos , a 501-c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing reconstructive surgical care to those in medically underserved communities around the globe, announced the addition of three new board members; renowned civil rights trial lawyer Ben Crump, prominent business trial lawyer Sarah Kelly-Kilgore, and Business Funding Group CEO Jarret Prussin.

© Mission Plasticos 2021 (PRNewswire)

Listed among the Most Influential People of 2021 by TIME100 and in Ebony Magazine's Power 100 Most Influential African Americans, attorney Ben Crump has been called "Black America's Attorney General." Crump has established himself as one of the nation's foremost lawyers and advocates for social justice and civil rights, having secured substantial and historic settlements for the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and the children of Flint, Michigan. He is the founder and principal owner of Ben Crump Law to give a voice to the voiceless and secure justice for marginalized people. A shared interest in righting inequality drew Crump to the work of Mission Plasticos.

"I am honored to join Mission Plasticos in support of our shared goal of closing equity gaps in healthcare and ensuring marginalized people receive the help they deserve. I am looking forward to the expansion of our global reach, which will include our first mission to Africa this fall."

Sarah Kelly-Kilgore is a highly skilled and innovative lawyer who has been featured on numerous top attorney lists and was named a "Top 40 Under 40" lawyer by the Daily Journal in 2019. She has been lead counsel in a number of high-profile cases involving significant national and international public attention, including matters reported in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and Boston Globe. As Managing Partner in the Los Angeles office of Greenberg Gross LLP, Ms. Kilgore has litigated cases in a wide range of areas of law, including employment litigation; fraud; business torts; defamation; securities and investments; corporate governance disputes, shareholder and consumer class action litigation; federal agency enforcement actions; and unfair competition.

Kilgore cites her mother's experience as a longtime health care provider as one of the motivations for her joining the Mission Plasticos board. "My mother's surgery patients have come from all different backgrounds, and she instilled in me the importance of access to quality healthcare. The hands-on approach Mission Plasticos takes in addressing health disparity inspired me to become deeply involved in the program. I feel we each owe a debt to society, here at home and around the globe, to help where and when we can."

Jarret Prussin is the Chief Executive Officer of Business Funding Group and is responsible for all strategic business relationships and the day-to-day operations of the company, including pursuing unique financial solutions, structuring complex financial deals, and facilitating over $1 billion dollars' worth of transactions.

On his involvement with Mission Plasticos, Prussin has said "Disparity in women's health is an issue close to my heart. I hope to continue the expansion of our national breast reconstruction program, Reshaping Lives: Full Circle, to make sure every woman has access to a full journey of care, regardless of her economic situation."

Mission Plasticos Board Chair Anne Andrews, JD is highly enthusiastic with the incoming board members. "The immense talent we have in place will help expand the impact of our national and global mission to treat people in need and train local surgeons to provide continued care, thereby empowering them to transform their communities."

About Mission Plasticos

Founded in 1999 by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Larry Nichter, Mission Plasticos is a 501-c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing reconstructive surgery to those in need, training local medical professionals, and supporting ongoing research focused on improving standards of care. Our board-certified volunteer surgeons and medical teams provide reconstructive breast surgery for post-mastectomy women, burn contracture surgery, as well as post traumatic, congenital deformity, and other reconstructive surgical care at no cost to patients. Over the last two decades, Mission Plasticos has completed more than 100 missions in 15 countries, trained over 5,000 doctors, and treated over 16,000 patients.

In 2022 Mission Plasticos launched Reshaping Lives: Full Circle—the first large-scale nationwide program providing no-cost breast reconstruction surgery for post-mastectomy women in the U.S. who are uninsured or underinsured. Mission Plasticos provides this care using volunteer board-certified plastic surgeons across the country who are experts in breast reconstruction. Part of Mission Plasticos' broader Reshaping Lives America program, Reshaping Lives: Full Circle is based on the success of Mission Plasticos' global work over the last 23 years and their pioneering domestic work in California since 2016. For more information, visit https://missionplasticos.org.

Media Contact:

Nicky Diaz

TogoRun on behalf of Mission Plasticos

630.253.2559

n.diaz@togorun.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mission Plasticos