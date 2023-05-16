Two Guidehouse Professionals Earn Distinguished Grants Management Credential

Achieving success in the grants management community; Six Guidehouse professionals currently hold prestigious titles

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Katie Kirstein, associate director in the Health segment, and Lydia Vollmann, director in the State & Local Government practice, have earned the title of Certified Grants Management Specialist (CGMS) from the National Grants Management Association (NGMA).

NGMA is a recognized leader throughout the grants management industry. The CGMS credential is a formal recognition of expert level knowledge of the full lifecycle of grants management. Earning the credential demonstrates an individual's dedication to the highest standards of competency as a grants management professional and represents a strong commitment to ongoing professional development.

Guidehouse now has six professionals who currently hold this designation. Last year, the firm announced that Crystal Wolf, a partner in the Financial Services segment, received the designation.

"We congratulate Katie and Lydia on this exceptional designation," said Partner and Energy, Sustainability and Infrastructure Segment Leader Chris O'Brien. "The credential is a high honor, designating them both as top experts in their field. Earning the CGMS title underscores their passion about compliance and expertise providing our clients best-in-class services in Grants and Program Administration, Monitoring and Compliance."

To obtain the CGMS credential, individuals must meet all eligibility requirements and demonstrate proficiency in grants management by passing the CGMS examination. The CGMS is a rigorous examination that provides a mechanism to measure judgment, application of knowledge, and problem-solving abilities in the full lifecycle of grants management.

NGMA supports over 4,000 professionals across grants management, including supervisory, support, accounting, and compliance roles. To learn more about NGMA, visit www.ngma.org.

