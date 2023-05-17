Mark Adams Joins HASA, Inc. as Chief Operations Officer

Adams joins the company as part of a corporate reorganization, bolstering the C-Suite and supporting HASA's continued growth under new ownership by Wind Point Partners

SAUGUS, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HASA, Inc. (www.hasa.com), the leading provider of premium liquid sodium hypochlorite solutions for recreational, municipal and industrial water sanitization, has appointed seasoned specialty materials executive Mark Adams to the position of Chief Operations Officer (COO). The hiring of Dr. Adams occurs in tandem with a broader corporate restructuring within the organization designed to better support HASA's continued strong growth trajectory within the sodium hypochlorite water treatment space and its expansion into new, vital industry markets.

Mark Adams, Chief Operations Officer (COO) at HASA, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Adams brings a nearly 30-year tenure to the table, working in various related fields (including specialty chemicals, polymer systems, and building and construction). Offering HASA a wealth of fresh expertise, he will direct all aspects of manufacturing and fulfillment operations for the company, including production, transportation, EH&S, sustainability, engineering, and continuous improvement—and will report to HASA President & CEO, Chris Brink.

"People are at the heart of everything we do at HASA, and the team here has done an exceptional job of bringing us to the point where we must expand our organization to achieve the next steps of our growth," said Chris Brink, President & CEO of HASA, Inc. "We're thrilled to welcome Mark Adams to the team as our new Chief Operations Officer. He will play a pivotal role in helping to guide our company development and extend our reach into new water treatment markets. With existing C-Suite leadership team members Ken Ward, Rob Bzdil and Angela Tran—and now with Mark on board in this integral position—HASA is looking ahead to a bright and promising future."

For more information about HASA's high-concentration, premium liquid sodium hypochlorite water treatment solutions for recreational, industrial and municipal water applications, please visit www.hasa.com.

About HASA

HASA, Inc. is a leading producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products used to sanitize and maintain water systems, including swimming pools, water tanks and containment vessels for recreational, industrial and municipal end markets. Founded in 1964, the company operates out of facilities in California, Arizona, Washington, Nevada and Texas. Over its more than 55-year history, HASA has established a strong reputation for supplying superior products through excellent logistics and distribution capabilities. Additional information about HASA is available at www.hasa.com .

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information about Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com .

