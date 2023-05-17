WorkLLama, A Proud Sponsor of SIA's 2023 DE&I Influencers List

ATLANTA, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions, released its 2023 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Influencers list today. WorkLLama is a proud sponsor of this year's list.

With this sponsorship, WorkLLama is continuing its commitment to supporting DE&I in the workforce.

"Our business strategy and social missions are one in the same—helping organizations deliver on their workforce strategies while giving all candidates and underrepresented communities access to meaningful work," said Kevin Poll, SVP Strategy and Business Development. "Through our work and partnerships, we will ensure all talent is equitably included, and we're proud to sponsor the leaders and influencers on this list as they continue to provide safe and inclusive workplaces."

The annual DE&I Influencers list honors US and Canadian professionals, executives and leaders working to make workplaces more equitable and inclusive. That work includes having crucial conversations and actions around diversity, belonging, fair treatment of workers, equal pay, hiring bias, discrimination, racism, and more.

WorkLLama is continuing its commitment to DE&I with a recent announcement of a strategic partnership with TAP (The Ability People), a consulting and advisory services firm focused on disability inclusion in the workplace. Additionally, its new IN Series—a collection of global events dedicated to educating organizations about the importance of including people with disabilities into their strategic DE&I initiatives—will also help increase awareness for workers with disabilities.

"In the wake of economic uncertainty organizations' commitment to DE&I efforts can give way to other business priorities. But those truly devoted to DE&I have not slowed down or deprioritized this vital effort," said SIA Chief Operating Officer Ursula Williams. "SIA honors those making the world of work a place where all can belong and where all can succeed. We are very proud to see many of those faithful advocates grace our 2023 DE&I Influencers list."

Visit SIA's DE&I Influencers website and read the May/June 2023 issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine to learn more about this year's honorees.

About WorkLLama

WorkLLama is a total talent management and engagement suite. We create communities of highly engaged talent with a single, modern, AI-driven talent marketing, relationship management, and direct sourcing platform. Visit us at workllama.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. As a division of the international business media company, Crain Communications Inc., SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, England.

