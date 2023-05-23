RéVive Skincare Expands Its Roster of Brand Partners

The Science-Forward Skincare Brand Leans into Expertise and Community

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RéVive is expanding its ever-evolving roster of brand partners across the US and UK markets. This curated group consists of industry professionals, all highly sought after for their individual expertise and point-of-view. Each offers a like-minded approach to skin and lifestyle that speaks to the overall brand ethos.

New additions to the brand include Medical & Cosmetic Doctor and Founder of SknDoctor, Dr. Ewoma Ukeleghe, and Content Creator, Leila Kashanipour, both based in the UK. Brand Consultant and former Editor in Chief of Allure, Michelle Lee, and Photographer, Sophie Elgort, round out the new ambassadors in the US. These new authorities will join long-term brand partner, Stylist Micaela Erlanger.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Ewoma Ukeleghe and Leila Kashanipour to our curated community of brand collaborators. Each brings a new voice and new community to our evolving brand awareness. RéVive is a beloved brand known amongst insiders for its product integrity, efficacy, and results, without overpromising. We look to partners who align with the brand's high standard of performance, concern about overall skin health and authenticity to share their experience with and knowledge of the brand with others. Our Founder, Dr. Gregory Bays Brown, has always fostered a focus on science and lifestyle in the brand - being one of the first surgeon-founded brand's in the luxury sector and we look for those qualities in all talents and voices who speak for the brand." Elana Drell Szyfer, CEO RéVive.

Dr. Ewoma Ukeleghe is a medical and cosmetic doctor, and clinical expert in skincare and non-surgical enhancement. She developed a passion for art and design from a young age, a passion that she shares with the RéVive team and its founder Dr. Gregory Bays Brown. One of the most innovative and exciting names on the beauty and cosmetics scene, she combines her extensive medical knowledge with a refreshingly contemporary take on beautification. In addition to social media content, she'll lend her expertise to in-person events throughout the year.

Leila Kashanipour, is American-born, Iranian content creator, brand strategist, and founder of jewelry brand Leviankash. Leila uses her engaged community to partner with fine jewelry maisons, cult and designer fashion brands as well as skincare brands on creating digital content and organizing and hosting events. Together with RéVive, she'll host a series of events with her well-connected network and create social content around key upcoming launches.

Michelle Lee is one of the most sought-after experts in skincare, most recently having served as the Vice President of editorial and publishing at Netflix and prior, as Editor in Chief of Allure. Lee will lend her expertise to RéVive's social platforms, including TikTok – a new frontier for the brand, in addition to bimonthly blog posts, events and mailers.

Sophie Elgort is a photographer and director born in New York City. With a deep-seated passion for storytelling as it intersects with art and photography, Sophie will work with RéVive on content to reach her engaged personal network.

Micaela Erlanger is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion icon, author and skincare enthusiast. Based in New York City, her work has been seen on the biggest red carpets around the globe and in the pages of top fashion publications. As one of the most sought-after celebrity stylists in the industry, Micaela's unprecedented ascent to power stylist has been profiled by Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar and numerous other publications. Micaela is known for saying, "good skin is the best accessory" and RéVive is excited to continue their partnership, one accessory at a time.

ABOUT RÉVIVE

GIVE NEW LIFE TO SKIN

Founded in 1997, RéVive™ is a science-forward, luxury skincare line developed by Dr. Gregory Bays Brown, a Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. RéVive formulas unlock the power of Bio-Renewal Technology, a cutting-edge science, which visibly transforms & renews, restoring skin to a younger, healthier, more supple version of itself. ReBuild your skin, from the inside, out.

RéVive can be found at reviveskincare.com, select specialty stores, and luxury online retailers in the US and UK and other global markets such as Spain, Italy, China and more.

