U.S. Auto Tech National Championship Returns for its Third Year, Sponsored by Garage Gurus and UNOH

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Auto Tech National Championship (USATNC) is back, and Garage Gurus ®, the industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco's DRiV group, and the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) are once again joining forces to support the prestigious event. Intersport, an independent award-winning marketing agency, today announced both organizations have signed multi-year agreements to be the official partners of the USATNC, continuing their sponsorship from 2021-2022.

U.S. Auto Tech National Championship 2021 (PRNewsfoto/Intersport Inc) (PRNewswire)

Finalists will vie for more than $100,000 in cash and prizes at the Elite Trade Championship Series Finals in Tampa, FL.

The competition offers two ways to enter. The first is the virtual Driven to Win quiz, where participants can test their total vehicle knowledge. Alternatively, they can participate in one of the three in-person qualifying events. Those interested in competing in the USATNC can register at www.usatnc.com. The qualifying round is open from March 15 to July 31, 2023.

"Serving as an Official Technical Advisor for the US Auto Tech National Championship has been a very rewarding project," said Charles 'Trey' Becker, Director of Business Development at UNOH. "It is great to see both Student and Professional Automotive Technicians receive the recognition they deserve. The University of Northwestern Ohio is excited to continue our support for this great event in 2023 and hope to attract more young men and women to the Automotive Technologies industry."

"DRiV and Garage Gurus are proud to be a part of this growing program," said Rebecca Mahan, Executive Director of Americas Marketing at DRiV. "Since year one, we've served as the Technical Advisors and Official Parts Sponsors which has allowed us to showcase our Gurus knowledge and abilities, as well as our premium product lines. We're excited to keep watching this competition grow."

The top 64 professionals and 64 students from the qualifying round will advance to the Round of 64 – a digital quiz, taking place from August 1-10. Quiz questions are provided by Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), a certification offered to automotive technicians that demonstrates their expertise and skills in automotive repair and maintenance. The 16 pros and 16 students with the highest scores will then move on to the Round of 16, where they will receive an At-Home Kit to complete a challenge. Participants must record and submit a video of themselves completing the task and will be judged on time, safety, and accuracy. This round will take place from August 14 to September 1, 2023.

The Finals will see the top four pros and four students receive an all-expense-paid trip to Tampa, FL, and will receive a VIP prize package with gifts provided by the sponsors. Each will compete live for their share of $100,000 in cash, along with the prestigious title of U.S. Auto Tech National Champion.

About Garage Gurus

Garage Gurus is the strategic training arm of DRiV, offering onsite, online, and on-demand training designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers operate in nine U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; and suburban Detroit. To learn more about the Gurus training Program visit www.garagegurus.tech .

About DRiV:

DRiV is the global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket business from Tenneco. With our world-leading stable of automotive brands, ranging from the highest level of performance to the broadest everyday use, DRiV tailors solutions to our markets and customers. Our principal product brands, including 15 that are more than 100 years old, include Fel-Pro®, Monroe®, MOOG®, Wagner®, Walker®, National®, Garage Gurus®, Öhlins®, Clevite® Elastomers, Ferodo®, Champion®, JURID®, Nüral®, Payen®, Beck/Arnley®, Abex®, Rancho®, DynoMax®, and others.

About UNOH:

Founded in 1920, the University of Northwestern Ohio is an entrepreneurial, not-for-profit, university located in Lima, Ohio. There are five colleges within the university: College of Applied Technologies, College of Business, College of Health Professions, College of Occupational Professions, and the Graduate College. The University is known worldwide as a leader in Automotive, Diesel, and High-Performance Motorsports Technology education. UNOH also offers world-class degree programs in Business, Health, Marketing, Information Technology, Robotics, and many other fields of study. UNOH has educated students from all 50 states and 75 countries. For more information, visit www.unoh.edu

About Intersport

Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in the creation of lifestyle, sports, culinary and entertainment-based marketing platforms. With expertise in brand marketing, sponsorship consulting, experiential marketing, hospitality, retail engagement, content marketing, productions and property creation, this Chicago-based Marketing & Media Solutions Company helps its clients engage consumers with compelling ideas, content, and experiences. To learn more about Intersport, visit www.intersport.global .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Intersport Inc