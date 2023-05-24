Infosys Springboard Collaborates with Adobe Training to Transform Digital Workforce of the Future

The collaboration enables free access to advanced digital learning content and aims to create over 10,000 new Adobe-certified experts globally by 2025

BENGALURU, India, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced its collaboration with Adobe to transform the digital workforce through Infosys' online learning platform, Infosys Springboard, under its Tech for Good charter. Both organizations will aim to create over 10,000 new Adobe certified experts globally by 2025.

Through this engagement, Infosys will help reskill and bridge the skill gap of aspirants by enabling free access to advanced digital learning content offered by Adobe on Infosys Springboard. Aspiring professionals as well as lifelong learners can explore their interests and access Adobe's curriculum to learn more about Adobe Experience Cloud. The collaboration will help deliver corporate learning experiences available on any device and create a pool of upskilled, aspiring professionals.

Anil Chakravarthy, President, Digital Experience Business at Adobe, said, "To succeed in today's digital economy, it is imperative that businesses focus on ensuring the ongoing readiness and success of their most important asset, their own people. Scalable training can help bridge the tech talent gap, and our collaboration with Infosys will empower the future workforce to upskill their digital proficiencies using Infosys Springboard."

Rajesh Varrier, EVP, Head Americas and Global Head of Digital Experience, Infosys, said, "Infosys Springboard is designed to empower people, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21st century. Together with Adobe, we will provide free access to Adobe's training program to develop digital competence at scale, create a skilled workforce and enhance employability."

Congruent with its ESG Vision 2030, Infosys aims to enable digital skills at scale and empower over 10 million people in India by 2025 through the Infosys Springboard program. Infosys Springboard continues to expand its reach to learners by growing its thriving community to more than 5 million registered users in India, since its launch.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

"Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Infosys