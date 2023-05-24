Major Pharma company has launched 400th Clinical Trial onto EDETEK's CONFORM™ Clinical Informatics Platform

PRINCETON, N.J., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EDETEK Inc. is excited to announce today that one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies enrolled 400 clinical trials into CONFORM™ Informatics.

Over the past five years, CONFORM™ has gained significant traction in the industry, with four of the top five pharmaceutical companies in the USA and numerous smaller firms adopting the platform, resulting in the implementation of over 2,000 clinical trials.

CONFORM™ has emerged as a transformative business and technical solution for increasingly complex clinical trials. It creates an end-to-end digital interoperable ecosystem to rapidly orchestrate the movement, evaluation, and submission of clinical research data through a seamless and transparent experience for all stakeholders.

400 studies of a single sponsor in the platform is a major milestone that EDETEK is proud to share. It reflects not only the hard work that many team members have put into the vision, development, and testing of CONFORM™, but also underscores the trust placed in us by the user community to provide a robust, stabile, and scalable solution for their clinical trials. Jian Chen, EDETEK President, said "we are so proud of this milestone. It reflects the commitment by our entire global team to deliver a world-class clinical technology platform to the medical research community and the faith that our clients have put in EDETEK to bring a much-needed science-based solution."

CONFORM™ Informatics platform attracts customers who need to ingest, monitor, clean, transform and analyze the data swiftly, and use the data and standards to create regulatory submissions. The system was adopted by many sponsors working on the COVID vaccines during the pandemic. In one of these trials almost 300 million data points from multiple data providers were pushed into the CONFORM™ cloud repository in near real-time empowering data managers and statisticians to swiftly evaluate the efficacy of a life-saving vaccine.

By continually attracting prominent and emerging life sciences clients CONFORM™ has firmly established itself as a groundbreaking solution in the realm of clinical informatics. EDETEK remains committed to advancing the platform and supporting the medical research community with its cutting-edge technology.

About CONFORM

CONFORM™ automates the drug development processes while shortening cycle times, reducing burden on study stakeholders, including sites and patients, and ultimately reducing costs by providing:

One-stop shop for study team activities and collaboration of clinical data managers, clinical programmers, statisticians and scientists with timely access to data, data quality monitoring tools and smart medical and scientific alerts enabling researchers to intervene proactively

Faster study starts through reusable and configurable process workflow templates, integration adapters, validation and transformation business rules, visualization templates, and data and programming standards

Powerful biostatistical tools for data analysis and regulatory submissions, report generation and the integrated statistical computing environment

Scalable data repository and tools to manage structured and unstructured clinical information

About EDETEK

EDETEK is an industry leader in the areas of clinical data collection and analysis, biostatistical analysis and data management services. Founded in 2009, with over 450 employees on 4 continents, EDETEK provides solutions and support to sponsors and CRO's. The client list includes nearly 100 biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit http://www.edetek.com or contact us at sales@edetek.com.

