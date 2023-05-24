Minaris Regenerative Medicine Streamlining Contract Manufacturing with Veeva Vault Quality Suite Applications

Global CDMO unifies quality content and training for greater visibility and agility

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Minaris Regenerative Medicine, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on cell and gene therapies, selected Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault Training to advance its global quality operations. Minaris Regenerative Medicine will use Veeva's unified quality applications to better collaborate with customers and partners, improve transparency across functions, and ensure compliance.

"As a pioneer in cell and gene therapy, we needed a scalable quality management foundation to drive efficiency and compliance," said Prakash Manwani, chief digital officer, Minaris Regenerative Medicine. "With Veeva Vault Quality Suite applications, we are well-positioned for GxP document control and continuous quality improvement. Veeva as a platform is a critical piece of our global IT roadmap and vision to create a digitally connected ecosystem for our operations, customers, and patients alike."

Minaris Regenerative Medicine's vision is "creating future cell therapy miracles together," and the Veeva platform will advance its ability to do so, to the benefit of both its clients and those patients suffering from a wide range of diseases for which cell and gene therapy holds promise. The CDMO will use Veeva Vault Quality Suite applications to modernize its operations globally, including Vault QualityDocs to control access and distribution of content and Vault Training to create and manage role-based learning programs. By adopting connected applications on a single platform, Minaris Regenerative Medicine will streamline its global quality processes.

"Veeva gives us easy access to documentation and training for more agility on site," said Adela Balducci, executive director, head of quality, North America, Minaris Regenerative Medicine. "Being on the same platform as many of our customers will deliver efficiencies in information sharing and reporting, improving how we work with clients for a competitive edge."

"Minaris Regenerative Medicine is developing and manufacturing potentially life-changing cell therapies to treat cancers and genetic disorders that do not have any known cures," said Ashley McMillan, senior director, Veeva Vault Quality strategy. "Veeva Vault Quality applications will be key in supporting quality for these important therapies. We're excited to be a strategic partner helping them transform content and employee qualification management."

