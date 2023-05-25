Diamond Kinetics Launches New Partner Experiences With Ripken Baseball, Cooperstown All Star Village

MLB's Youth Development Partner Supports the Growth of Diamond Sports With an Innovative Platform That Turns Practice Into Play

PITTSBURGH and BALTIMORE and COOPERSTOWN, N.Y., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Kinetics (DK), a leading sports technology company pioneering the future of youth baseball and softball development, today announced the launch of new in-app content, experiences, and on-site activations as an extension of its partnership with Ripken Baseball and Cooperstown All Star Village to bring even more fun and engaging baseball and softball experiences to players.

Diamond Kinetics is a membership-based experience that combines a bat sensor attachment and mobile app specially designed to help baseball and softball players have more fun while they improve their hitting. Its app gamifies training through one-of-a-kind missions and challenges that reward participation by unlocking exclusive content, collectibles and treasures. Ripken Baseball and Cooperstown All Star Village will support exciting new in-app content and training missions to further encourage practice and play.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ripken Baseball and Cooperstown All Star Village, two of the leading organizations supporting youth baseball and softball players," said CJ Handron, CEO of Diamond Kinetics. "Our mission is to push the game forward through the use of technology. Our platform rewards practice reps and makes training fun, rather than a chore. At the heart of it all, we want to be a positive force in the sport, and help kids grow their love for the games of baseball and softball – which is why we're so excited to work with Ripken and Cooperstown All Star Village on these exciting new content drops."

Starting today, Diamond Kinetics players can access new in-app "Ripken Baseball Memorial Day Classic" missions and badges, allowing players to unlock exclusive content and rewards from Ripken Baseball. This collaborative effort combines virtual games and rewards with actual swings tracked through DK's proprietary bat-sensor technology, fusing the digital world with the real world for the ultimate training experience. On-site across The Ripken Experience locations during select events, players will be able to participate in interactive games like Barrel Speed Climber, Home Run Derby, and Diamond Kinetics' Swing Match Experience, which leverages innovative computer vision technologies to capture and analyze a player's swing, providing instant feedback and comparisons to the most similar swings of Major League Baseball players.

"Diamond Kinetics is at the forefront of changing the way we leverage technology to support our players and has a proven track record of getting kids to participate in, and enjoy diamond sports," said Amanda Shank, Vice President of Business Development for Ripken Baseball. "Ripken Baseball was started with a focus on player development. We're happy to support their platform and provide them with exciting new exclusive content that will support the growth of the games of baseball and softball."

Additionally, starting on June 3, users can look forward to new content from the legendary Cooperstown All-Star Village including new mission and badge collectibles, challenges, and virtual pin collecting and trading. Diamond Kinetics will be on-site in Cooperstown during select tournaments with stations for players to participate in its Swing Match Experience, Home Run Derby, and Barrel Speed Climber, offering opportunities for players to take real swings and improve their metrics in a way that is fun and earns that CASV-specific rewards in-app.

"At Cooperstown All Star Village, we're all about creating a truly unforgettable experience for young ballplayers. That's why we're proud to work with Diamond Kinetics to bring the latest in cutting-edge technology to our tournaments," said Rick Abbott, CEO of Cooperstown All Star Village. "We're excited to see how our young athletes will benefit from Diamond Kinetics' innovative tools and resources, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this dynamic partnership."

Diamond Kinetics helps players, parents, coaches, and teams understand their performance, improve, and have fun playing the game they love. In 2022, the organization was named the "Trusted Youth Development Platform of Major League Baseball." Players can look forward to exciting, robust partner content that will continue to launch from Diamond Kinetics partners in their app this summer.

About Diamond Kinetics

Diamond Kinetics (DK), is a leading sports technology company pioneering the future of youth baseball and softball development. With an emphasis on connected devices, computer vision functionality, and virtual reality integration, DK provides affordable and portable mobile technology that enhances real-world play and accelerates learning, development, and overall passion for the game. DK is the Trusted Youth Development Platform of Major League Baseball, and partners with organizations including PONY, Babe Ruth League, Ripken Baseball, USA Baseball, and USA Softball to reach and engage today's youth baseball and softball players. For more information, visit www.DiamondKinetics.com

About Cooperstown All Star Village

Cooperstown All Star Village™ is a world-class youth baseball experience and family resort located in the birthplace of baseball. In addition to major league-style baseball fields and amenities, Cooperstown All Star Village offers onsite lodging for the whole family, full-service dining, heated swimming pools, and entertainment. As of 2023, the facilities at Cooperstown All Star Village are part of the Ripken Baseball family of complexes.

About Ripken Baseball

Ripken Baseball brings teammates, coaches, and families together through its Big League Experiences while teaching children how to play sports the right way – the Ripken Way. Ripken Baseball continues to innovate the game through tournaments, camps, clinics, and spring training at their state-of-the-art baseball and softball facilities – The Ripken Experience® Aberdeen (Maryland), The Ripken Experience® Myrtle Beach (South Carolina), The Ripken Experience® Pigeon Forge (Tennessee), The Ripken Experience® Elizabethtown (Kentucky), Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center (Ohio), and Cooperstown All Star Village (New York). Ripken Baseball also brings its youth sports experience to satellite locations through Ripken Select Tournaments. Learn more at ripkenbaseball.com.

