Big Lots Reports Q1 Results

Q1 comparable sales and gross margins decline due to challenging macro environment and vendor disruption; operating expenses, excluding adjustments, better than expected

Q1 GAAP EPS loss of $7.10; adjusted EPS loss of $3.40

External partner engagement has identified over $200 million of bottom-line opportunities across gross margin and SG&A over the next 18 months; opportunities are in addition to $100 million of structural SG&A savings, as well as significant inbound freight savings identified for 2023

Q1 inventory down approximately in line with sales; strengthening liquidity through expected asset monetization of approximately $340 million, suspension of dividend, and other actions

Expect to drive significant business improvements in the back half of 2023 as we deliver more newness and incredible value across our assortment

Furniture and seasonal to return to being strong growth drivers for the business as consumer confidence improves

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today reported a net loss of $206.1 million, or $7.10 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended April 29, 2023. This result includes a net after-tax charge of $107.4 million, or $3.70 per share, associated with the net impact of synthetic lease exit costs, forward distribution center closure costs, store asset impairment charges, and a gain on the sale of real estate and related expenses. Excluding this charge, the adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2023 was $98.7 million, or $3.40 per share (see non-GAAP table included later in this release). The net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $11.1 million, or $0.39 per share.

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $1.124 billion, an 18.3% decrease compared to $1.375 billion for the same period last year. The decline to last year was driven by a comparable sales decrease of 18.2%. We estimate comparable sales were adversely impacted by approximately 300 basis points due to product shortages in furniture, resulting from the unexpected closure of our largest vendor in November 2022. This impact excludes the attachment impact on adjacent categories, such as soft home. A net decrease in store count, partially offset by new stores and relocations, contributed approximately 10 basis points of sales decline compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Commenting on today's results announcement, Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots stated, "Macro-economic headwinds have created significant challenges for us, which are reflected in our results and outlook. But we are confident that these headwinds will abate, and that when they do, we will see a major boost to our business. In particular, we expect furniture and seasonal to return to being the strong growth drivers for our business they have been in the past, as consumer confidence improves and as we continue to bring newness and incredible value to our assortment."

While we navigate through this difficult environment, we are being very aggressive in how we are managing our business. We are significantly raising our SG&A savings target to over $100 million in 2023, and have identified over $200 million of bottom-line opportunities across gross margin and SG&A we will be pursuing over the next 18 months. Further, we are highly encouraged by the green shoots we are seeing as we work to turn the business. Notably, as a result of our efforts to introduce more bargains and treasures, marketing them better, and serving our customers well, the reactivation of lapsed customers was strong in Q1, up 9%.

We are also highly focused on ensuring we have plenty of liquidity to get through this period of macroeconomic challenges. In addition to cost and inventory reduction efforts, these actions include expected further asset monetization of approximately $340 million, and the decision made by our Board of Directors this week to suspend our dividend."

"Turning to Q1 results, our lower-income consumer was hurt by inflation, lower tax refunds, and higher interest rates, and their confidence has been shaken by banking failures. Further, we continue to cycle the pull forward of higher-ticket purchases during the pandemic. In addition to these macroeconomic factors, our furniture sales, especially Broyhill upholstery, continued to be adversely impacted by product shortages related to the abrupt closure of our largest vendor, while Seasonal lawn and garden was affected by unfavorable weather. We addressed these sales challenges quickly with increased markdown and promotional activity which hurt our gross margins, but successfully brought our year-over-year inventories down approximately in line with the sales decline. We also tightly managed costs, with SG&A that came in better than our guidance."

"We are making good progress in our efforts to accelerate the mix of bargains and treasures, while making them easier to find and more convenient to purchase. Combined with a focus on improving productivity, making disciplined investment decisions, and seizing opportunities from distressed competitors, I am confident that as we pass through this challenging period, we will emerge as a significantly stronger company."

Asset Monetization Update

Regarding asset monetization, on May 24, 2023, the company entered into a letter of intent for a sale and leaseback of the Apple Valley, California, distribution center; corporate headquarters building in Columbus, Ohio; and most of the remaining owned stores. The value of the transaction is expected to be $340 million, or $240 million in net proceeds after considering the $100 million balance remaining on synthetic lease for the Apple Valley, California distribution center, which would be used to pay down debt under the Asset-Based Lending Facility. Due to available net operating losses, taxes on the gain on sale of the assets are expected to be minimal. The closing date is expected to be late in the second quarter or early in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, and the transaction is subject to customary due diligence and execution of a definitive purchase and sale agreement with standard closing conditions.

Inventory and Cash Management

Inventory ended the first quarter of fiscal 2023 at $1.088 billion compared to $1.339 billion for the same period last year, with the 18.8% decrease driven by lower in-transit inventory and on-hand units.

The company ended the first quarter of fiscal 2023 with $51.3 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $501.6 million of Long-term Debt under its $900 million asset-based lending facility, compared to $61.7 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $270.8 million of Long-term Debt as of the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On May 23, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a suspension of the dividend. The company did not execute any share repurchases during the quarter. The company has $159 million remaining under its December 2021 $250 million authorization.

Company Outlook

For the second quarter, the company expects comps to be down in the high-teens range, similar to Q1. Net new stores will add about 30 basis points of growth versus 2022. The company expects the second quarter gross margin rate to slightly improve versus the prior year, but remain in the low-30s range driven by significant markdowns on slow-moving seasonal merchandise. The company is not providing EPS guidance at this point. The company expects a share count of approximately 29.3 million for Q2.

With regard to the full year, sales and gross margin momentum will be weighted towards the back half of the year, as key actions to improve the business gain traction, and as cost reductions, including freight, continue to be realized. Given significant uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, at this point the company is not providing formal full year guidance.

BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





















APRIL 29

APRIL 30









2023

2022









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





















ASSETS



























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$51,320

$61,707





Inventories

1,087,656

1,338,737





Other current assets

88,887

125,362





Total current assets

1,227,863

1,525,806



















Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,554,158

1,729,053



















Property and equipment - net

644,226

749,416



















Deferred income taxes

121,926

10,199



Other assets

39,797

37,283









$3,587,970

$4,051,757





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$316,900

$488,524





Current operating lease liabilities

254,448

233,683





Property, payroll and other taxes

72,805

95,920





Accrued operating expenses

127,440

121,977





Insurance reserves

35,321

36,227





Accrued salaries and wages

26,100

24,745





Income taxes payable

918

1,325





Total current liabilities

833,932

1,002,401



















Long-term debt

501,600

270,800



















Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

1,509,454

1,577,932



Deferred income taxes

0

22,854



Insurance reserves

58,224

59,847



Unrecognized tax benefits

8,372

10,623



Other liabilities

125,029

126,972



















Shareholders' equity

551,359

980,328









$3,587,970

$4,051,757





































BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

























13 WEEKS ENDED

13 WEEKS ENDED







APRIL 29, 2023

APRIL 30, 2022









%



%







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



















Net sales

$1,123,577 100.0

$1,374,714 100.0



Gross margin

392,469 34.9

504,594 36.7



Selling and administrative expenses

617,066 54.9

480,779 35.0



Depreciation expense

36,582 3.3

37,356 2.7

Operating loss

(261,179) (23.2)

(13,541) (1.0)



Interest expense

(9,149) (0.8)

(2,750) (0.2)



Other income (expense)

5 0.0

1,040 0.1

Loss before income taxes

(270,323) (24.1)

(15,251) (1.1)



Income tax benefit

(64,250) (5.7)

(4,169) (0.3)

Net loss

($206,073) (18.3)

($11,082) (0.8)

















Earnings (loss) per common share















Basic

($7.10)



($0.39)





Diluted

($7.10)



($0.39)



















Weighted average common shares outstanding















Basic

29,018



28,621





Dilutive effect of share-based awards

-



-





Diluted

29,018



28,621





Cash dividends declared per common share

$0.30



$0.30























BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)





















13 WEEKS ENDED

13 WEEKS ENDED









APRIL 29, 2023

APRIL 30, 2022









(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





Net cash used in operating activities

($168,938)

($196,233)





















Net cash used in investing activities

(12,481)

(41,241)





















Net cash provided by financing activities

188,009

245,459



















Increase in cash and cash equivalents

6,590

7,985





Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period

44,730

53,722





End of period

$51,320

$61,707





































BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile: selling and administrative expenses, selling and administrative expense rate, depreciation expense, depreciation expense rate, operating loss, operating loss rate, income tax benefit, effective income tax rate, net loss, and diluted earnings (loss) per share for the first quarter of 2023 (GAAP financial measures) to adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted depreciation expense, adjusted depreciation expense rate, adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating loss rate, adjusted income tax benefit, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP financial measures).

First Quarter of 2023 - Thirteen weeks ended April 29, 2023

































As Reported

Adjustment to exclude synthetic lease exit costs and related expenses

Adjustment to exclude forward distribution center ("FDC") contract termination costs and related expenses

Adjustment to exclude store asset impairment charges

Adjustment to exclude gain on sale of real estate and related expenses

As Adjusted

(non-GAAP) Selling and administrative expenses $ 617,066

$ (53,567)

$ (8,624)

$ (83,808)

$ 3,799

$ 474,866 Selling and administrative expense rate 54.9 %

(4.8 %)

(0.8 %)

(7.5 %)

0.3 %

42.3 % Depreciation expense

36,582

-

(993)

-

-

35,589 Depreciation expense rate

3.3 %

-

(0.1 %)

-

-

3.2 % Operating loss

(261,179)

53,567

9,617

83,808

(3,799)

(117,986) Operating loss rate

(23.2 %)

4.8 %

0.9 %

7.5 %

(0.3 %)

(10.5 %) Income tax benefit

(64,250)

13,813

2,480

20,443

(899)

(28,413) Effective income tax rate

23.8 %

(0.6 %)

(0.1 %)

(0.9 %)

0.1 %

22.3 % Net loss



(206,073)

39,754

7,137

63,365

(2,900)

(98,717) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (7.10)

$ 1.37

$ 0.25

$ 2.18

$ (0.10)

$ (3.40)

The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted depreciation expense, adjusted depreciation expense rate, adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating loss rate, adjusted income tax benefit, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") synthetic lease exit costs and related expenses of $53,567 ($39,754, net of tax), FDC contract termination costs and related expenses of $9,617 ($7,137, net of tax), store asset impairment charges of $83,808 ($63,365, net of tax), and a gain on sale of real estate and related expenses of $3,799 ($2,900, net of tax).

Our management believes that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the non-GAAP financial measures present an alternative and more relevant method for measuring our operating performance, excluding special items included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, that management believes is more indicative of our on-going operating results and financial condition. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating performance.

