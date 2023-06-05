CASTLE HOSPITALITY GROUP ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF PRESIDENT AND CEO ALAN MATTSON; APPOINTS MATT BAILEY AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

HONOLULU, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Hospitality Group, a Hawaii-based hotel, condo resort and vacation rental management company, today announced that President & CEO Alan Mattson will retire by the end of the year. To ensure a seamless transition, the company has appointed long-time Hawaii hospitality executive Matt Bailey as Chief Operating Officer.

With more than 40 years of hospitality and travel industry experience, Mattson joined Castle in 1999 as Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing and was promoted to President and COO in 2005 and then President and CEO in 2018.

"It has been a privilege to be part of Castle over the last 24 years and to partner with such an amazing team," said Mattson. "I am proud of the legacy we have built as one of the most innovative hotel and resort management companies in the Pacific, and I look forward to following the company's success in the years ahead."

A recognized leader in Hawaii's travel and tourism industry, Bailey previously served as President & Chief Operating Office of Aqua-Aston Hospitality. He also held executive positions with Sundance Resort, Aston Hotels & Resorts, The Grand Wailea Resort Hotel & Spa, and Carmel Valley Ranch. Most recently, he served as General Manager of the Montage Kapalua Bay. He has more than 40 years of experience.

"Castle Hospitality Group is an exceptional company with two distinct brands and a disciplined focus on delivering results through innovation," said Bailey. "I'm excited about my new role and the opportunity to drive continued growth and profitability."

Castle Hospitality Group's two brands include Castle Resorts & Hotels, which provides comprehensive hotel and resort condo management services including locally-based reservations, staffing, accounting and more for properties across Hawaii and in New Zealand. Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii provides management of individual vacation properties throughout the Hawaiian Islands and is backed by the exclusive power of Castle's extensive online distribution channels.

The company is known for its unique technology platform that allows it to sell by category as traditionally done in the past through hotel wholesale volume distribution channels and also by individual unit. The exclusive distribution platform also offers direct connectivity with Airbnb and VRBO, providing a sustainable competitive advantage.

The Castle Group was founded by the late Rick Wall in 1988 with the purchase of Hanalei Bay Resort on Kauai. After acquiring Hawaii Pacific Resorts and extending its reach statewide, the company formed Castle Resorts & Hotels in 1993. In 2019, The Castle Group Inc. rebranded to Castle Hospitality Group. At the same time, Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii was launched as a growth vehicle and to leverage the unique distribution platform.

About Castle Hospitality Group

Headquartered in Honolulu, Castle Hospitality Group is a hotel, resort and vacation rental management company with two brands in its portfolio, Castle Resorts & Hotels and Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii. Castle Resorts & Hotels provides comprehensive hotel and resort condominium management services, including operations with an on-property presence. Castle Vacation Rentals Hawaii provides management of individual vacation rental properties, backed by the power of Castle's exclusive technology platform and vast distribution and customer reach. For more information, call (808) 524-0900 or visit castleresorts.com.

