JustFoodForDogs In-Store Kitchen Now Open at Petco's Union Square Location

Petco's flagship New York store is relocating from 860 Broadway to 44 Union Square

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JustFoodForDogs, the #1 vet-recommended fresh dog food brand, has a brand new in-store kitchen within Petco's new Union Square location.

"As the pioneers in fresh pet food, we are thrilled to open another one of our innovative kitchens inside Petco," said JustFoodForDogs CEO Julian Mack. "We're excited to be a part of its new home and we can't wait to celebrate with the rest of the neighborhood."

The company has done over 10 years of rigorous clinical research to optimize minimal processing while retaining the nutritional power of whole-food ingredients for all of its meals. The company also offers unique formulations to address specific health needs. The result is human-grade, fresh dog food clinically proven to be more digestible and support immune system health.

Like JustFoodForDogs' 12 standalone kitchens across the country, the new Petco kitchen has in-house cooks gently hand-preparing dog food recipes in small batches. Petco staff and nutritional consultants from JustFoodForDogs will be on-site to guide pet parents in selecting the best options that will suit their pet's nutritional needs.

All JustFoodForDogs meals are made with fresh, whole-food ingredients certified for human consumption. In addition to signature recipes like beef and russet potato, chicken and white rice, and fish and sweet potato, JustFoodForDogs offers a line of therapeutic diets prescribed by veterinarians tailored to specific health needs.

About JustFoodForDogs

JustFoodForDogs is the pioneering brand of fresh dog food. In addition to prepared meals, the company also offers recipes and nutrient blends available for those who want to make healthy, whole-food meals for their pets from scratch at home. The company has a team of veterinarians, including a board-eligible veterinary nutritionist, a board-certified veterinary toxicologist, and a board-certified veterinary dermatologist. The foods are available online and can be shipped nationwide. To learn more about JustFoodForDogs, visit JustFoodForDogs.com .

About Petco and the Petco Foundation

Petco is a leading pet specialty retailer with more than 50 years of service to pet parents. Everything we do is guided by our vision for Healthier Pets. Happier People. Better World. We operate more than 1,500 Petco and Unleashed by Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico; complete pet care services and veterinary advice through PetCoach ; and petco.com . The Petco Foundation , an independent nonprofit organization, has invested more than $250 million since it was created in 1999 to help promote and improve the welfare of companion animals. In conjunction with the Foundation, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, help find homes for more than 400,000 animals every year.

