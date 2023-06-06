The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Releases Emergency Preparedness for People with Paralysis Best Practices

Crucial Resource to Help National Organizations Proactively Prepare for Emergency Situations for Those Living With Paralysis

SHORT HILLS, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation today released the Emergency Preparedness for People with Paralysis Booklet , designed to be one of the most comprehensive, crucial resources that aid national organizations, people living with paralysis and their caretakers in preparing for emergencies and impending weather. From identifying an individual's mobility needs, to understanding risks and planning for the unknown, this resource aids in the betterment of assessing challenges and tangible solutions that those living with paralysis may face during volatile times.

Emergency Preparedness for People with Paralysis Booklet Cover (PRNewswire)

In instances of disaster, such as a fire, blizzard, tornado warning or hurricane flood, those living with paralysis have extenuating factors to consider to ensure their safety and livelihood. These include power outages for those utilizing electricity-dependent medical equipment, caregiving interruptions, and even when, where, and how to evacuate. The Reeve Foundation sourced national safety leaders and people living with paralysis to share resources. Best practices featured include critical tips on how to prepare for an emergency, evaluate and plan for secondary health needs, how to secure funding and proper insurance if needed and more.

"Providing these solutions in advance of emergency situations will allow those in our community to adequately plan today for tomorrow's challenges," said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program at the Reeve Foundation. "With this new addition, we aim to strengthen disaster response for people with disabilities to ensure they get the information and resources, leading to an overall more effective and inclusive community emergency response."

This booklet will serve as an educational resource for those living with a disability and their caretakers to properly understand what to do, before, during and after an emergency to help minimize disruptions and challenges that many people face.

Sherman Gillums, Jr., Director, Office of Disability Integration & Coordination of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), stated, "How do we best prepare people for the worst? We do that by empowering people with the information they need to reduce as much uncertainty as possible."

The Reeve Foundation strives to better serve those living with paralysis and help them adequately navigate these already stressful situations much more confidently and efficiently. This booklet can be accessed here .

About the Reeve Foundation

The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation is dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by funding innovative research and improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. By uniting the brightest minds in the field, we are working tirelessly to accelerate scientific discovery across the field of spinal cord research by investing in labs across the globe. Additionally, through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living, the Reeve Foundation's National Paralysis Resource Center (NPRC) promotes the health, well-being, and independence of people living with paralysis, providing comprehensive information, resources, and referral services assisting over 120,000 individuals and families since its launch in 2002. The Reeve Foundation is committed to elevating our community's voices and needs to achieve greater representation and independence. We meet all 20 of the Better Business Bureau's standards for charity accountability and hold the BBB's Charity Seal. For more information, please visit www.ChristopherReeve.org or call 800-225-0292.

This publication is supported by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $9,447,037 with 100 percent funding by ACL/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by ACL/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. (PRNewsFoto/Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation