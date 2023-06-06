LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA LAUNCHES AN ALL-NEW LIMITED EDITION AÑEJO

Lobos 1707 Adds Another Award-Winning Variant to Their Product Lineup

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With much awaited anticipation, Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal has officially launched their all-new limited edition Añejo tequila, just in time for a Summer of Lobos. Only available for a limited time with a small quantity at exclusive retailers and restaurants, this ultra-premium Lobos 1707 Añejo will be for purchase in 7 U.S. markets with around 9,000 bottles total.

The Lobos 1707 Añejo first made its appearance this year at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition in April where it was awarded a gold medal for its balanced flavor and smooth finish in the agave category. Sourced from the finest ingredients, including 100% Blue Weber Agave, the Lobos 1707 Añejo, just like the rest of the Lobos lineup, is all-natural and gluten-free, with zero color or flavor additives. Aged for 12-18 months in American white oak barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method, this new expression presents a woody flavor profile with notes of walnuts, caramel, and vanilla. Presenting an elevated flavor profile, this superior smooth sipping tequila is lush in flavor and beautifully balanced, best appreciated neat or over ice.

"I am thrilled to finally see this passion project out on shelves for all to enjoy," said Diego Osorio, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. "Receiving a gold medal from one of the most respected organizations in the industry makes me that much more excited to share this award-winning limited time variant with others to be able to experience the liquid for themselves."

The Lobos 1707 Limited Edition Añejo shares the same award-winning traits as the brand's current lineup of offerings; the Lobos 1707 Joven, Reposado, Extra Añejo and their Mezcal Artisanal. With a unique, standout ombre bottle design inspired by different elements of Lobos 1707's Joven and Extra Añejo bottles, this new expression presents the Lobos 1707 debossed signature wolf head, hand-sealed in dark blue wax cap. The Lobos 1707 Añejo Limited Edition variant is the perfect pairing for elevated summer celebrations, fine dining experiences and nightlife fun.

"It's exciting to see how Lobos 1707 continues to build on our legacy of smooth and tasteful tequila for everyone to enjoy," said LeBron James, Investor and Partner of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal. "I'm proud to help welcome this limited edition Añejo tequila to our incredible lineup of tequila and mezcal, all with the shared mission to give everyone a seat at the table."

With only 9,000 bottles produced, the new Limited Edition Lobos 1707 Añejo will not last long on shelves! While supplies last, the Lobos 1707 Añejo 700ml bottle is available for a suggested retail price of $99.99 in major retailers such as Total Wine & More, GoPuff and more in NY, CA, DC, GA, FL, IL, NV or available for purchase online at www.lobos1707.com to all U.S. locations.

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 Tequila is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 Tequila in 2020 with CEO and brand-builder Dia Simms and legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of four ultra-premium award-winning offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, and Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila. All sourced from the finest ingredients, including 100% Blue Weber Agave, Lobos 1707's portfolio is all natural and gluten-free, with zero color or flavor additives, harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artisanal, made from Espadin, is distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, aged in American white oak barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information on Lobos 1707, visit www.lobos1707.com or follow them on Instagram @lobos1707.

