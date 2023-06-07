Foodja Expands Partnership with California Pizza Kitchen for Workplace Restaurant Delivery

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodja, the country's leading workplace restaurant delivery and catering platform, has expanded its partnership with California Pizza Kitchen surrounding its newest Foodja Cafe product. With continued growth in Los Angeles, Northern California and Texas, Foodja's collaboration with CPK enables the brand's locations in these markets to provide thousands of fresh individual meals directly to employees.

"The modern workplace needs a meal program, and our Foodja Cafe service is uniquely designed to appeal to employees' varied tastes with the ability to customize orders from a curated selection of top local eateries," said Steve Sprinkle, founder and CEO of Foodja. "What sets Foodja apart is the quality of restaurants that we partner with, and California Pizza Kitchen is among the most popular. CPK's creative-California cuisine is iconic throughout the West Coast, and we're delighted to grow our partnership so that more of our customers can enjoy while at the office."

In collaboration with Foodja, California Pizza Kitchen is able to offer businesses fresh, gourmet-inspired lunches that employees can look forward to during the workday. The menu offers a variety of delicious lunch options including signature hand-tossed pizzas, creative sandwiches and salads, high-quality main plates like Cedar Plank Salmon with corn and spinach succotash topped with feta and inventive better-for-you options including Shrimp Scampi with zucchini ribbons and a touch of fettuccini. Pair any meal with refreshing handcrafted beverages such as the Cucumber Reviver or Fresh Strawberry Mango Cooler.

"We value this partnership with Foodja Cafe to offer our signature menu items directly to employees at participating local companies and help drive sales growth for our locations," said David Harris, Digital Director of California Pizza Kitchen.

With companies nationwide navigating the challenges of talent acquisition and retention as they transition from remote to hybrid and in-person work models, many companies are turning to Foodja to provide an attractive workplace benefit that motivates employees to collaborate in-person again.

"Getting employees excited about coming into the office again is more important than ever," commented Sprinkle. "With Foodja Cafe and popular restaurant partners like California Pizza Kitchen, employees look forward to coming into the office and planning their week around personalized meals from their favorite local restaurants."

About Foodja

Foodja is the industry leading restaurant delivery platform for work. Foodja's innovative platform allows employers and employees to receive professional, contact-free delivery at work from their favorite local restaurants.

Thousands of companies, including Sony, Activision Blizzard, YouTube, and Amazon trust the Foodja platform to provide workplace meals to their employees.

In addition to modernizing the way people order food at work, Foodja also believes in giving back to the community. Foodja donates a portion of profits to fight food instability so vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food.

Foodja currently serves modern workplaces throughout California, Arizona, and Texas and plans to continue expanding nationwide. For more information, please visit www.foodja.com

Corporate Address: 49 Discovery Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92618

Linkedin: linkedin.com/company/foodja

About California Pizza Kitchen

In 1985, California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) opened its first restaurant in Beverly Hills and introduced diners to gourmet California inspired pizza. With a passion for combining fresh, seasonal ingredients with flavor inspirations from around the world, today CPK is a global brand serving creative California cuisine in more than 180 restaurants across 10 countries and U.S. territories. From its innovative, hearth-baked pizzas such as The Original BBQ Chicken, Thai Chicken, and California Club, to inventive salads, and unique pasta dishes that combine the old world with the new, CPK does everything with an imaginative California-inspired twist that guests love.

