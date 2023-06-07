Leading Global Airline Supplier, GA Telesis, Integrates Google Cloud's Generative AI Technology

Company is leveraging Vertex AI to revolutionize sales processes

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and GA Telesis, a global leader in innovative integrated commercial aviation services, today announced that GA Telesis will deploy Google Cloud's generative AI technology to revolutionize the sales and service processes for the parts the company supplies to major global passenger and cargo carriers. In tapping Google Cloud as its AI innovation partner, GA Telesis will leverage Google Cloud's generative AI technologies to quickly understand and respond to the hundreds of thousands of customer orders it receives each year from airlines operating on every continent.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

As a major supplier of essential equipment in the airline industry, where long-term relationships and trust are the bedrock of many business transactions, GA Telesis' sales staff receive inquiries from global customers requesting quotes for all sorts of commercial aircraft and jet engine replacement parts. The typical inquiry is not standardized, requiring sales representatives to quickly decipher the relevant aircraft or jet engine model, applicable codes, quantity required, preferred condition and provenance, and often most importantly, where the part is needed and when. Additionally, in order for airlines to meet their on-time performance metrics, inquiries are often urgent and logistics have to be factored into the equation. GA Telesis' team is expected to accomplish what can resemble an impossible feat in minutes, not hours.

GA Telesis has selected Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, which is designed to help businesses tune and deploy machine learning models, to help it quickly build innovative AI applications. Leveraging a new data extraction solution the GA Telesis' technology team built internally, GA Telesis will be able to automatically synthesize purchase orders and quickly provide customers a quote, eliminating the need for sales teams to manually cross-reference emails with their inventory availability.

"Responding quickly to customer requests on a person-to-person level is an absolutely critical part of our business and a key way we're differentiated. As we've grown, the number of inquiries for service and parts has increased exponentially, and we needed a way to scale our responsiveness without removing the personalized service we provide," said Abdol Moabery, CEO of GA Telesis. "The accuracy of Google Cloud's generative AI solution and practicality of the Vertex AI platform gives us the confidence we needed to implement this cutting-edge technology into the heart of our business and achieve our long-term goal of a zero-minute response time."

"Our work with GA Telesis is a prime example of how our generative AI tools can be applied quickly and effectively to create better customer experiences," said Carrie Tharp, VP of Industries, Google Cloud. "In an industry where speed truly matters, the ability to respond to customers quickly will help GA Telesis both continue providing exceptional service, while expanding its capabilities to take on new business opportunities."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing Logistics Solutions and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company's core business is its mission to ensure "Customer Success," built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud