NATSO, SIGMA Urge OMB, EPA to Revise E-RIN Program and Increase Blending for Biodiesel, Renewable Diesel

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truckstops and travel centers, and SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, recently urged the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to increase the blending mandate for biodiesel and renewable diesel under the Renewable Fuel Standard. The associations, representing more than 80 percent of retail fuel sales in the United States, also encouraged EPA to remove its proposed e-RIN program from its final Renewable Volume Obligations for 2024, and instead revise that program to allow EV charging station owners and operators to leverage e-RINs to make investments in charging stations more attractive.

NATSO and SIGMA have been meeting with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget over the last several weeks on these issues. During those meetings, the associations encouraged EPA to separate its e-RIN proposal out of the 2024 program and instead pursue an e-RIN program that integrates public charging stations in time for the 2025 compliance year.

"By separating e-RINs from its upcoming RVOS, the agency can rework its original proposal and ensure that e-RIN policies encourage private investment in electric vehicle charging stations," said David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA. "Investments in DC fast chargers are not projected to be profitable for many years. Taking the time to revise the e-RIN proposal to incorporate charging stations will help overcome the market challenges that are depressing private investment in charging infrastructure, helping the Administration to reach its goal of 500,000 EV chargers."

NATSO and SIGMA also encouraged the agency to increase the total advanced biofuels mandate by at least an additional 250 million gallons for each year to accommodate the additional renewable diesel that is being introduced into commerce.

"Biodiesel and renewable diesel represent the most viable near-medium term option for decarbonizing the trucking sector," Fialkov said. "EPA should encourage additional investments in these fuels. Raising the total advanced mandate by at least 250 million gallons above and beyond what was proposed would be a step in the right direction."

NATSO and SIGMA are eager to continue working with EPA on policies that ensure public charging can benefit from e-RINs. We look forward to continuing to work with EPA to develop an e-RIN program that includes public charging in time for the 2025 compliance year.

About NATSO and SIGMA

NATSO is the national trade association representing America's truckstops, travel centers and off-highway transportation energy providers. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information, visit NATSO.com. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs.

SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers represents a diverse membership of approximately 260 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel. While 67 percent are involved in gasoline retailing, 83 percent are involved in wholesaling, 56 percent transport product, 39 percent have bulk plant operations, and 20 percent operate terminals. Member retail outlets come in many forms including truckstops, traditional "gas stations," convenience stores with gas pumps, cardlocks, and unattended public fueling locations.

