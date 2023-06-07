ReFrame Solutions Appoints P. Kelly Farr Jr. as Chief Strategy Officer to Drive Innovation and Growth

WINDSOR, Conn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReFrame Solutions, a leading customer-obsessed technology company for the public sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kelly Farr as its new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this role, Kelly will be responsible for developing and executing strategic initiatives that drive innovation, growth, and customer excellence across the organization.

Kelly brings with him an impressive track record of success in strategic planning and execution. With over 25 years of experience in the public sector and technology space, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to identify industry trends, anticipate customer needs, and drive transformative strategies that deliver sustainable results.

As CSO, Mr. Farr will work closely with ReFrame's executive leadership team to align the company's business objectives with its long-term vision. He will lead the development of comprehensive strategic plans that capitalize on market opportunities, foster innovation, and enhance overall organizational performance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to the executive team as our new Chief Strategy Officer," said Scott Schooley, Chairman of the Board. "His extensive experience and industry acumen make him an ideal candidate to guide our company's growth and future success. We are confident that Kelly will play a pivotal role in driving our strategic initiatives, strengthening our market position, and ensuring long-term customer success."

Prior to joining ReFrame Solutions, Kelly most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, for Governor Brian P Kemp. Prior to that he held strategic business and technology positions at several companies including Lucent Technologies, PCC Technologies, and SAS Institute. His strong background in public sector finance and operations, as well as large, complex, technology projects, will be instrumental in achieving ReFrame's short and long term goals and enhancing its competitive advantage.

"I am honored to join ReFrame Solutions as Chief Strategy Officer," said Kelly Farr "I believe that ReFrame has tremendous potential for further growth and innovation, and I am excited to work alongside a talented team to shape the company's strategic direction. I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to drive initiatives that will propel ReFrame Solutions and our customers to new heights."

Kelly Farr holds a bachelor's degree in Finance/Economics from Augusta University. His proven ability to drive strategic vision, combined with his passion for innovation, makes him an invaluable addition to the ReFrame Solutions leadership team.

About ReFrame Solutions: ReFrame Solutions is a leading public-sector company, dedicated to leveraging technology to serve communities and people. With a "customer obsessed" philosophy, Reframe offers technology products that enhance customer engagement, public housing, enterprise software solutions, and critical infrastructure modernization. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, ReFrame Solutions has established itself as a trusted provider in the industry, serving clients globally.

For more information, please contact: Jennifer Mikalonis, Director of Operations & Marketing, connect@reframesolutions.com, 844-473-3726

