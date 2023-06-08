ARS/Rescue Rooter Merges Five Companies in the Greater Salt Lake City Area

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Residential Services® (ARS®/Rescue Rooter®), the nation's leading provider of residential heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and plumbing services, today announced that five of its companies operating independently in the Salt Lake City region have merged into a single brand.

ARS to celebrate National HVAC Tech day (PRNewsfoto/American Residential Services) (PRNewswire)

The five companies – ARS/Rescue Rooter; ESCO Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electrical; Absolute Air; Captain Electric; and OyBoy Heating and Cooling – are now Yes! Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electric®, a venerable name that has been part of the ARS/Rescue Rooter family since 2008. This merger will serve the greater Salt Lake City region.

"Yes! Air Conditioning & Plumbing will continue to provide our valued customers with the same great service they have come to expect with the professionals they know and love, while creating a one-stop shop for all home service needs in the Utah market that these companies already serve," said Tim Oyler, who is the General Manager of the Utah branch. "The combined brand will continue to provide exceptional service and ensure the highest quality standards on every job we undertake."

ARS welcomed ESCO Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing and Electrical, which was founded in 1977, to the network in April 2022. Two months later, ARS welcomed Absolute Air, Captain Electric and OyBoy.

Absolute Air has been serving residential heating, air conditioning, electrical, and plumbing customers in Mapleton and the greater Salt Lake City area since 1997. Established in 1988, Captain Electric provides residential and commercial electrical services in the greater Salt Lake City area. OyBoy Heating and Cooling, based in Lehi, began serving South Central Utah in 2018.

Providing electrical, plumbing, HVAC and insulation services, Yes! Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric will have over 250 employees, and a fleet of 230 vehicles in the greater Salt Lake City area.

Trained specialists who work under the ARS/Rescue Rooter umbrella undergo rigorous training and background checks, receive professional development, and maintain national quality and service standards. In addition, ARS/Rescue Rooter has longstanding strategic partnerships with industry-leading suppliers and retailers to efficiently service consumers.

"The combination is an example in which the whole will be much more than the sum of its parts," said Scott Boose, CEO, ARS/Rescue Rooter. "This is part of our ongoing strategy as we enhance our ability to reach customers in the communities we serve. We will continue looking for additional partners in the Salt Lake City market, as well as all the markets we serve, who wish to become part of our national network."

ABOUT AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL SERVICES (ARS):

Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 24 states, with approximately 6,500 employees. ARS serves residential and light commercial customers by providing heating, cooling, indoor air quality, plumbing, drain cleaning, sewer line, radiant barrier, insulation, electrical and ventilation services. The ARS Network features industry-leading brands including, but not limited to: 4 Eco Services Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing and Water ®, Air Experts™, A.J. Perri ®, Aksarben ARS™, Allgood Plumbing, Electric, Heating and Cooling ®, Andy's Statewide™, ARS ®, Aspen Air Conditioning™, Atlas Trillo ®, Beutler™, Blue Apple Electric, Air and Plumbing™, Blue Dot Services™, Blue Flame Heating Air Electric ®, Bob Hamilton™, Brothers Air and Heat™, Columbus Worthington Air™, Comfort Heating & Air™, Conway Services ®, DM Select Services ®, Efficient Attic Systems ® (EAS), Elite Air™, , Florida Home Air Conditioning™, Greenstar Home Services ®, Hauser Heating & Air Conditioning™, McCarthy Services™, My Electric Works™, Rapid Repair Experts™, Rescue Rooter ®, Rescue Rooter / Jack Howk™, RighTime Home Services™, Roger the Plumber ®, RS Andrews of Tidewater ®, The Irish Plumber ®, The Rooter Works™, Total Comfort™, Unique Services™, Will Fix It™, and Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing™. Providing exceptional service and ensuring the highest quality standards, ARS has the experience to do any job right – the first time, with all work covered under ARS' Exceptional Service Guarantee. ARS: "Making it work. Making it right."® For more information, visit www.ars.com .

Yes! Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, and Electric will serve the greater Salt Lake City area (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Residential Services, LLC