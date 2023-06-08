A limited-edition, vinyl-only release featuring songs by some of today's most beloved songwriters to benefit The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary

NEWTOWN, Conn., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Rose, an artist collective created by media and technology executive Joe Poletto, has announced a special LP release, Sanctuary Vol 1, with 100% of the sales going to benefit The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary. The sanctuary was created in 2013 in honor of Catherine Violet Hubbard, a six-year-old killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Created by Catherine's parents, Jenny and Matt Hubbard, the sanctuary is in Newtown, Connecticut on 34 acres of farmland donated by the state of Connecticut. The goal of the sanctuary is to provide "a place of compassion and acceptance where all creatures will know they are safe and people are kind, just as Catherine would have wanted."

Blue Rose is a longtime sponsor of the group's annual June Butterfly Party fundraising event. Says Blue Rose founder Joe Poletto, "My friend, Jenny Hubbard, is an incredibly courageous woman and we're honored to give support to Catherine's Sanctuary and many thanks to the remarkable women that have lent their voices and songs to this project."

"The songs and voices contributing to this album are the backdrop to some of my most cherished memories with Catherine, have soothed my heart after her death, and are now one of the most poignant gifts the sanctuary has received," says Jenny Hubbard. "I am humbled by the continued generosity and graciousness of Joe Poletto and women artists contributing to this album. The sharing of voices and art inspires and serve as a reminder of a truth Catherine lived: humans truly are kind."

For this year's event, Blue Rose is offering an album of songs contributed by some of the most beloved musicians and songwriters of our time, including Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Grace Potter, Madison Cunningham, The Chicks, Indigo Girls, Eliza Gilkyson, Mary Gauthier, Lori McKenna, Mary Chapin Carpenter and Dead Horses. The album was curated by Joe Poletto working with Dave Schools, a founding member of Widespread Panic.

SANCTUARY TRACKLISTING:

Side A:

"The Mother" - Brandi Carlile "Humble & Kind" - Lori McKenna "God Only Knows" - Bonnie Raitt "Mercy Now" - Mary Gauthier "In My Life" - Madison Cunningham "Stars" - Grace Potter and The Nocturnals

Side B:

"Stones In the Road" - Mary Chapin Carpenter "Mighty Storm" - Dead Horses "The Wood Song" - Indigo Girls "Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)" - The Chicks "Sanctuary" - Eliza Gilkyson

For more information on The Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary go to: https://www.cvhfoundation.org/

