TripleLift Adds Independent Board Directors Adolfo Villagomez and Tony Wells to Bolster Retail Media and Data Addressability Businesses

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift, the ad tech platform elevating digital advertising, today announced that it has appointed media and advertising leaders Adolfo Villagomez and Tony Wells to serve as independent board directors. Both individuals are incredibly accomplished and have worked for decades at some of the world's leading brands, including Verizon and The Home Depot. Their additions to the board will further TripleLift's ability to deliver in the retail media and data addressability spaces.

TripleLift is one of the fastest growing companies in the digital media sector. Born as a programmatic native ads company in 2012, its continuous innovation has led to new products for online video, connected television and display formats. In the year since it bought data activation platform 1plusX, the company has turned that technology into new audience targeting products that benefit both publishers and advertisers in cookie-constrained environments. The company is also leveraging its experience serving large social and search platforms by offering those same solutions to customers across the fast growing retail media ecosystem.

Adolfo Villagomez

Adolfo Villagomez is the CEO of Progress Residential, a leading provider of single-family rental homes in the United States with approximately 100,000 homes under management. In that role, he and his team are leveraging technology and data to transform the home rental industry by delivering innovative and scalable solutions that create an outstanding experience for residents.

Prior to joining Progress Residential, Adolfo served as President of The Home Depot's online business and Chief Marketing Officer for the company's U.S. Retail operations. At The Home Depot, he was responsible for all digital activities including homedepot.com, an industry leading eCommerce operation that achieved more than $20 billion in sales in 2021. He also oversaw all marketing and branding activities at The Home Depot, including the company's media network. He previously held roles at McKinsey & Company and DuPont.

"Adolfo has a storied track record in digital marketing, data-driven businesses and putting customers first. These three areas are central to TripleLift's strategy and are an important ingredient to both our past and future success," said Dave Clark, CEO of TripleLift. "A sizable part of our overall business is in service of enterprise customers just like the major retailer he led over the last decade. Having his wisdom at the table as we execute our retail media plans will be invaluable."

"Native advertising comprises solutions at the intersection of creative formats, media inventory and targeting capabilities, each of which are precisely what's needed to win in retail media," said Adolfo Villagomez, new board member at TripleLift. "When I first dug into the strategy and offerings TripleLift has built, it was clear to me that they have what the retail sector needs."

Villagomez holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the Yale School of Management, as well as a Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (National Autonomous University of Mexico).

Tony Wells

Tony Wells is a longtime executive in the advertising industry. He most recently served as SVP, Marketing and Chief Media Officer at Verizon where he was valued for his skills in business development and forging strategic alliances with top brands. Prior to Verizon, Wells served as Chief Brand Officer at USAA and also as Chief Marketing Officer at Schneider Electric, ADT and 24 Hour Fitness. He has also held senior roles at Visa and Nissan. He is a current member of the Board of Directors of Yelp and served on the boards of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and The NY Ad Club.

"Tony has launched products at scale for some of the largest organizations in the world. As TripleLift moves into our next phase, being able to partner with him on our own roadmap will bolster both our speed and confidence in decision making," said Clark. "We also admire his stature in the industry. His professional network and inspiring career trajectory will benefit our teams."

"As someone who has worked at the intersection of media and data for many years, I know first-hand the importance of bringing new solutions to market for advertisers and publishers alike," said Tony Wells, new board member at TripleLift. "TripleLift's new audience targeting product will help solve the addressability challenge facing the entire industry. I am eager to work with the team to solve this broad based problem."

Wells is a graduate of The United States Naval Academy at Annapolis, and served for 5 years in the United States Marine Corps as an infantry officer.

