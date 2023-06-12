Destination Tomorrow Announces Annual Bronx Pride Week from June 13 to June 17

The national Black Trans-led LGBTQ+ center celebrates the New York LGBTQ+ community in partnership with TD Bank, SoBro and Montefiore Health Systems.

BRONX, N.Y., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The LGBTQ+ grassroots organization Destination Tomorrow will host its annual Bronx Pride Week in New York from June 13 to June 17. This year's theme, "Investing in Us," celebrates LGBTQ+ individuals and sheds light on the programs, resources and allyship the community needs.

Bronx Pride Week arrives amid a political landscape violating the rights and freedoms of the LGBTQ+ community. With multiple states having codified numerous bills in 2023 specifically targeting Transgender and Gender Nonconforming individuals, communal support to hold governing officials accountable to protect all civilians has never been more important. Destination Tomorrow's primary mission is to help increase equitable access to resources and create a space for the LGBTQ+ community to feel heard and valued. The center hopes to see everyone in the Bronx to celebrate Pride and show their support for these individuals.

The week's festivities begin on Tuesday, June 13 with a Bronx Pride pop-up shop and clothing drive in collaboration with the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization NEW Pride Agenda, offering individuals free clothing and materials of all sizes. Additional programming includes the Pride in the Boogie Down Celebration with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, the Bronx LGBTQ Expo, Pride Ball on the Highbridge Connector and a performance by the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

The annual Bronx Pride Festival, hosted by Aja from RuPaul's Drag Race and Jack Gorgeous Gucci from FX's Pose and HBO Max's Legendary, will conclude the week of celebration. Open and free to the public, the all-day event will offer games, food and its widely recognized parade. Attendees will also get the opportunity to see performances from various LGBTQ+ icons, including Charvoni from the iconic dance music group Black Box, The House of Miyake-Mugler, the winners of HBO Max's Legendary, and viral dance sensations Masterz at Work and more.

"We are thrilled to host our annual Bronx Pride Week and bring people of all identities and backgrounds together to celebrate the Queer and Trans community," said Sean Ebony Coleman, Destination Tomorrow's founder and executive director. "With ongoing political attacks and policies threatening our basic rights and freedoms, Bronx Pride Week offers a space for LGBTQ+ individuals to feel supported and valued. 'Investing in Us' underscores our conviction that LGBTQ+ people deserve to be protected and that communal support is critical for our liberation. For the health of our society and for a more equitable world, the LGBTQ+ community is worth the investment."

For more than 10 years, Destination Tomorrow has served the community through educational, financial, housing, health and personal support programs. As the first Black Trans-led LGBTQ+ center in the state of New York with a second location in Atlanta, the grassroots organization puts an emphasis on providing support to vulnerable members of the LGBTQ+ community that takes them off the path of requiring emergency care, focusing on economic, social and mental empowerment on a holistic level.

A comprehensive list of events for the week is as follows:

On Tuesday, June 13 , from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. , the Bronx Pride Week pop-up shop and clothing drive will be held at 2134 Barnes Ave., Bronx, New York

On Wednesday, June 14 , at 6:00 p.m. , the Pride in the Boogie Down Celebration in collaboration with the Office of the Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson will be held at 2568 Park Ave., Bronx, New York

On Thursday , June 15 , from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. , the Bronx LGBT Expo will be held at 234 East 149th St., Bronx, New York

On Thursday, June 15 , at 5:30 p.m. , the Pride Ball on the Highbridge Connector, in collaboration with the Office of Council Member Carmen De La Rosa, will be held at Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. at West 170th St. for the Bronx entrance and at Amsterdam Ave. & West 173rd St. Highbridge Park for the Manhattan entrance

On Friday, June 16 , at 8:00 p.m. , Chasing Rainbows, the Continued Chase for Pride, a performance presented by the New York City Gay Men's Chorus will be held at Hostos Center for the Arts & Culture at 500 Grand Concourse, Bronx, New York

On Saturday, June 17 , from 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. , the Bronx Pride Week Festival will be located at Westchester Ave. between Brook Ave and Bergen Ave

About Sean Ebony Coleman and Destination Tomorrow

Sean Ebony Coleman is the founder and executive director of Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx and Atlanta, serving the community through educational, financial, housing, health and personal support programs. The grassroots organization puts an emphasis on providing support to vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community that takes them off the path of requiring emergency care, focusing on economic, social and mental empowerment on a holistic level. As a nationally recognized leader in the Transgender community and the first African American of Transgender experience to operate an LGBTQ+ center in the state of New York, Sean plays a key role in advocating for policies that directly impact the lives of millions of LGBTQ individuals. Through Gilead Science's TRANScend Community Impact Fund, Sean is the only Black Trans grantmaker in the country, providing crucial funding to Transgender and Gender Nonconforming-led grassroots organizations nationally. Sean is also the founder and managing partner of Sean Ebony Coleman Consulting, where he has worked with companies including Unilever, Lululemon and Equinox on campaigns and DEI strategies to support the LGBTQ community.

