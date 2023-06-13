Public Hires Prashant Yerramalli as its VP of Operations and Regulatory Affairs

Yerramalli previously served as SEC Chairman Gary Gensler's Chief of Staff

At Public, Yerramalli will focus on building new fixed-income products for retail investors

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public , an investing platform that allows members to invest in stocks, treasuries, ETFs, crypto, and alternative assets, announced today that Prashant Yerramalli is joining the executive team as VP of Operations and Regulatory Affairs. Yerramalli previously served as the Chief of Staff for SEC Chairman Gary Gensler. He was one of Chair Gensler's lead advisors on all aspects of the agency's mission, including rulemaking, policy enforcement, strategy, personnel management, operations, communications, and legislative affairs.

Yerramalli will leverage his experience and expertise to help drive new product development and manage Public's overall risk profile. He will also provide strategic support to the legal and compliance teams on various regulatory matters.

"Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the power of new technologies on the financial markets and the transformation that can occur in people's lives by saving and investing for their futures," said Prashant Yerramalli, VP of Operations and Regulatory Affairs at Public. "I am excited to join Public because I see a real opportunity here to help build a platform to introduce the next generation of investors to our capital markets."

"In the last few years, we have seen monumental growth at Public, as we have set out to build the best multi-asset platform for retail investors," said Stephen Sikes, COO of Public. "As a business at the intersection of technology and finance, it is critical that we understand and operate within the appropriate regulatory frameworks. We're thrilled to have a leader and thinker of Prashant's caliber joining our team to continue creating products that help our members be great investors. "

Prior to his role at the SEC, Yerramalli held roles at Brookfield Asset Management, Jenner & Block, and WilmerHale. He began his career in public service as a law clerk to the Hon. Naomi Reice Buchwald in the Southern District of New York. Yerramalli received a J.D. from Harvard Law School and an A.B. from Brown University.

