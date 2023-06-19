CheapCaribbean's Annual Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program is Now Serving Up a Master Class in Content Creation as Part of their New Influencer Toolkit

The 2023 Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program Invites Dream Job Seekers to Learn What it Takes to be an Influencer on a Caribbean Vacation with Travel + Lifestyle Influencer Megan Homme

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's once again time for CheapCaribbean to choose its next set of Woohoo Beach Ambassadors. Each year, the online booking site specializing in the "best in beach" travel deals, goes on the hunt for a group of fun seekers who will showcase "woohoo" moments for the brand and, for the third iteration of the program, CheapCaribbean is offering ambassadors the opportunity for the ultimate influencer-in-training enhancement with help from an experienced content creator.

2023 Ambassadors will have the chance to win three dream all-inclusive vacations, featuring two trips to a tropical Caribbean destination of their choice with a plus one and, new this year, an influencer-in-training trip with your fellow ambassadors led by travel + lifestyle influencer Megan Homme. With 137K followers on Instagram and 372.7K on TikTok , Homme has a strong sense of wanderlust, sharing her favorite travel moments with avid followers. As the founder of Lonely Travel Club, she inspires women to actually book their vacation, creating a safe space for her followers to find travel companions, itinerary inspiration and more. On the infuencer-led trip, Ambassadors will be immersed in a master content creation class by Megan who will share her pro tips and tricks to creating influencer-quality travel content.

"I'm thrilled to be collaborating with CheapCaribbean on such a fun program that inspires social media and travel lovers to embrace their inner influencer," said Homme. "My goal has always been to bring women who love travel together and CheapCaribbean's Woohoo Beach Ambassador program gives those women a chance to see the world and showcase their favorite travel moments."

From June 22 - July 31, 2023, residents of the contiguous United States can apply for a chance to become one of three CheapCaribbean Woohoo Beach Ambassadors and bring their best "beaches" for an all-expense paid Caribbean vacation. In addition, ambassadors will be welcomed as guests judges on CheapCaribbean's panel for the annual Noble Beach Prize, to help pick this year's best beach resorts and destinations.

"Being chosen as CheapCaribbean's Woohoo Beach Ambassador has been the opportunity of a lifetime," said Mary Oyler, 2022 Woohoo Beach Ambassador. "Not only have I traveled to destinations that I have only dreamed about but I have honed my skills as an up and coming content creator. This new enhancement will be an incredible tool for the 2023 Ambassadors."

For more information on CheapCaribbean or the Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program, please visit www.cheapcaribbean.com/woohoo-beach-ambassador . Woohoo Beach Ambassador applicants can apply via www.cheapcaribbean.com/woohoo-beach-ambassador starting on June 21, 2023.

About Woohoo Ambassador Program

Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply via CheapCaribbean.com/woohoo-beach-ambassador by July 31, 2023. Three lucky winners will be selected for the Woohoo Beach Ambassador Program, which includes two all-inclusive international vacations to a CheapCaribbean resort with a plus one valid from September 1, 2023 – September 30, 2024 and an organized influencer trip with Megan Homme. Full eligibility requirements and contest rules are listed on the website along with additional application information.

About CheapCaribbean

Since 2000, CheapCaribbean has served as an award-winning online travel site for in-the-know travelers searching for the best vacation deals to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Its mission is to provide travelers with life-changing, unforgettable vacation packages specializing in delivering "woohoo moments" at a great value. CheapCaribbean supplies in-depth content on hotel properties and destinations, and provides knowledgeable sales agents for assistance in coordinating, planning and personalizing trips. The online travel site has grown dramatically since its inception 22 years ago and is part of the broader Apple Leisure Group, a leading North American resort brand-management, travel and hospitality company.

