Nurses looking to build their careers in the pharmaceutical industry now have a path forward

Nurses looking to build their careers in the pharmaceutical industry now have a path forward

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), a globally recognized leader and the first and only accrediting body for the pharmaceutical industry, today announced the launch of its Certified Nurse Medical Affairs Professional (CNMAP™) Program, the first and only accredited nursing certification for nurses looking for a way to apply their clinical experience in the life sciences industry.

Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) (PRNewsfoto/Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs) (PRNewswire)

The CNMAP™ program is the first of its kind, establishing the industry standard for nurse professionals seeking entry into the industry, or looking to expand their skillset and careers in the biopharmaceutical industry. Nurses have deep medical expertise and are critical thinkers, skills that are highly valued and transferrable in the pharmaceutical industry.

"By launching the first and only medical affairs certification program for nursing professionals, we embark on a transformative journey that empowers nurses to advance their expertise and play a pivotal role in the life sciences industry," said William Soliman, Ph.D., BCMAS, ACMA Founder and CEO. "Combining clinical knowledge with a deep understanding of medical affairs will allow nurses to enhance patient care, driving evidence-based practices, and fostering collaborative partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem."

Former pharmaceutical executive and nurse, Janice Nissen who has over 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry said, "CNMAP will bring tremendous value for nurse professionals that are looking to build their careers as medical affairs or medical science liaison professionals in the biopharmaceutical industry.

CNMAP is self-paced and online making it easy for full-time professionals to get certified and accredited. The program takes about 20 hours to complete and includes 24/7 online support for learners via live chat. To get certified, learners must take and pass an online certification exam.

As the leading organization in medical affairs/medical science liaison accreditation, the ACMA is committed to promoting best practices and ensuring the highest-level of professionalism and integrity in the pharmaceutical industry. This certification program signifies ACMA's commitment to equipping nursing professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to thrive in the dynamic landscape of medical affairs.

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)

The ACMA is a globally recognized, award-winning organization providing solutions for certification, training, analytics, and insights to support the healthcare and life sciences industries. From Medical Affairs to Market Access, Managed Care, Biologics/Biosimilars, and Market Research, the ACMA is the standard in the industry for certifying and credentialing prior authorization and medical affairs professionals in over 80+ countries. The ACMA works with Industry, Regulators, and Academia, among others, to further its mission: Establishing Best-in-Class Practices across the Life Sciences Industry to ensure the most rigorous quality/competency standards are established and globally enforced to elevate patient care. To learn more, visit medicalaffairsspecialist.org .

Contact

Joe Spagnuolo

Email: Joe.spagnuolo@acmainfo.org

Tel: 1-646-619-3566

Matthew Purcell, PharmD

Email: matthew.purcell@russopartnersllc.com

Tel: (646) 942-5595

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs