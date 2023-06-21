Panera Soups Up Iconic Swim Soups Line with New "You Pick 2®" Inspired Summer Swimwear Collection

Just Like Panera's You Pick 2® Deal, Five New Prints Based on Guest Favorites Are Made to Mix & Match to Find the Look That's Perfect for You

ST. LOUIS, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the official start to summer, Panera Bread is bringing back a fan favorite drop with a souped-up twist. Introducing Panera Swim Soups: the You Pick 2 Collection, a new line of swimwear inspired by the mixing and matching style trend and celebrating Panera's well-loved, guest favorite "You Pick 2®". Starting today, guests can visit ThePaneraShop.com to mix and match the new deliciously designed swimwear just the way they do their favorite Panera® menu items.

The new line of Swim Soups swimwear features bold designs celebrating five beloved Panera menu items, including freshly prepared and seasonal Strawberry Poppyseed Salad, iconic Broccoli Cheddar Soup, the hearty and generous Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt Sandwich, Classic Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Soup. Guests will be able to style everything from swim trunks to bikinis, one-piece suits and swim tank tops for a variety of pairing possibilities. With the new Swim Soups You Pick 2 Collection, when part of you wants bright and bold pink inspired by Strawberry Poppyseed Salad, and another part wants the rich green and gold hues of Broccoli Cheddar Soup, now both can be deliciously satisfied.

The original Panera Swim Soups collection took the internet by storm in 2021 as Panera unveiled a line that celebrated soup aficionados who eat hot soup no matter the time of year. The new Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection will be available at ThePaneraShop.com on June 21st starting at $32.

"Our guests have always loved the optionality we offer with Panera's iconic You Pick 2® meal, allowing them to find the perfect combination of what's most delicious to them," said Drayton Martin, SVP of Brand Building, Panera Bread. "This concept lent itself perfectly to our next generation of Swim Soups as Panera has always embraced mixing and matching to reflect your flavor favorites. Whether you prefer a Classic Grilled Cheese and Creamy Tomato Soup or lean into summer vibes with our Strawberry Poppyseed Salad, we can't wait for guests to get their hands on these latest looks from Panera."

Feeling hungry? MyPanera® members can wear their Swim Soup and eat it too - on June 22, Panera is offering $2 off You Pick 2® orders made on the Panera app, exclusively for MyPanera members to celebrate their favorite Panera flavor combinations.*

To shop the Swim Soups: You Pick 2 Collection, visit ThePaneraShop.com while supplies last.

*Purchase required. Reward automatically loaded onto your MyPanera account. Valid on June 22, 2023 only. Offer valid for $2 off one You Pick 2® order. Order must be placed in the Panera app. Participating U.S. bakery-cafes only. Maximum discount of $2.00. Not valid on in-cafe, kiosk, or catering orders or orders placed on third party delivery sites. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. No cash back unless required by law. Promotion may expire without notice due to error, fraud, computer error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. Visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/legal/swim-soups-you-pick-two-terms.html for complete terms.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread opened in 1987 as a community bakery, founded with a secret sourdough starter and a belief that sharing great bread is an expression of warmth and generosity. That vision holds true today with a robust menu of delicious, chef-curated recipes created with a simple principle: The Familiar, Made Fantastic™. At Panera, we serve food that we are proud to serve our own families, made with responsibly raised proteins and freshly prepared with Clean ingredients--food that does not contain the artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources set forth on our No-No list served in U.S. bakery-cafes. From crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to flatbread pizza and sweets, we offer our guests more than great food. Our ethos of generosity drives us to meet our guests where they are through technology and through our shared values. We are stewards of our communities and the planet — with programs like Day-End Dough-Nation® that donates unsold baked goods in the evening to local non-profits, or labeling climate-friendly low carbon Cool Food Meals.

As of May 30th, 2023 there were 2,135 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

