Fertility Specialists Network Adds Viera Fertility to its Network

NEW ORLEANS, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LongueVue Capital ("LVC"), a New Orleans-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Viera Fertility ("Viera") to Fertility Specialists Network ("FSN"). Viera Fertility, based in Melbourne, Florida and founded in 1996, has established itself as a premier fertility clinic renowned for its cutting-edge techniques, personalized care, and outstanding success rates. Led by Founder & Medical Director, Dr. Diran Chamoun, Viera will further strengthen FSN's presence in the Florida market.

"We are thrilled to partner with FSN," said Dr. Chamoun. "We are eager to join forces with a network that shares our commitment to excellence and patient-centered care. With the additional resources and expertise provided by FSN, we are confident that we can make an even greater impact in helping our patients realize their dreams of starting a family."

"We are delighted to welcome Viera to our network," added H. Ron Davidson, CEO of FSN. "Viera's exceptional track record, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to patient care make it an excellent addition. By expanding our network with distinguished clinics like Viera Fertility, we strengthen our collective ability to deliver outstanding fertility solutions to those navigating the path to parenthood."

FSN's acquisition of Viera Fertility continues to substantiate LVC's focus on partnering with entrepreneur-backed, high-growth businesses across a variety of sectors and driving value creation both through acquisitions and organically.

"Viera's patient-centric approach and strong reputation fully align with FSN's mission, and Viera is a welcomed addition to the network," added Ryan Nagim, Managing Partner of LVC. "We look forward to helping maximize the potential of the platform and deliver best-in-class patient outcomes and experiences."

To learn more about Viera Fertility, please visit www.vierafertility.com.

For more information regarding Fertility Specialists Network, please visit www.fsnetwork.com.

