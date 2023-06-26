CBAK Energy to Host its Inaugural Corporate Open Day on June 28, 2023 and Announces Webcast Access Details

DALIAN, China, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) ("CBAK Energy," or the "Company"), a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and electric energy solution provider in China, previously announced its first Corporate Open Day to be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Beijing Time and today provides additional details about the event, including simultaneous webcast access for a product launch that will be showcased during the Corporate Open Day.

The Corporate Open Day will open with a product launch hosted by Mr. Yunfei Li (Chairman, President & CEO). This will be followed by a tour of the Company's state-of-the-art manufacturing center in Nanjing. CBAK Energy will live stream the product launch via webcast, which can be accessed using the details below.

Date and time: The product launch will begin at 8:30 AM Beijing Time on June 28, 2023 (8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on June 27, 2023) and is estimated to last for approximately 2 hours.

Access to live webcast: http://02xu.com (Mandarin)

http://02ao.com (Simultaneous translation in English)

No prior registration is required for accessing the webcast. Viewers can access the live webcast at any time during the product launch by clicking on the links provided above. The webcast access link can also be found on the Investor Relations section of CBAK Energy's corporate website at https://ir.cbak.com.cn/ . A replay of the webcast will be available on the same webpage following the event.

About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a leading high-tech enterprise in China engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of new energy high power lithium batteries and raw materials for use in manufacturing high power lithium batteries. The applications of the Company's products and solutions include electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first lithium battery manufacturer in China listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. CBAK Energy has multiple operating subsidiaries in Dalian, Nanjing and Shaoxing, as well as a large-scale R&D and production base in Dalian.

For more information, please visit ir.cbak.com.cn.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

For further inquiries, please contact:

In China:

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Mr. Thierry Jiewei Li

Phone: 86-18675423231

Email: ir@cbak.com.cn

Piacente Financial Communications

Ms. Hui Fan

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: CBAK@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Ms. Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: CBAK@thepiacentegroup.com

