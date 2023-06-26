SV Health Investors Completes Partnership with Packaging Compliance Labs

BOSTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SV Health Investors ("SVHI"), a Boston-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry, announced today an investment in Packaging Compliance Labs ("PCL"). Headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, Packaging Compliance Labs is a provider of healthcare packaging engineering, validation testing, and contract packaging services to medical device and pharmaceutical end markets. PCL represents a new platform investment for SV Health Investors, in partnership with Co-Founders Matthew Lapham and Ryan Erickson.

Founded in 2014, Packaging Compliance Labs is a leading sterile packaging center of excellence, providing comprehensive healthcare packaging solutions aimed to accelerate medical device and pharmaceutical product launches. PCL's extensive capabilities support customers in each step of packaging from the design phase to full-scale production.

A.J. Rossi, Principal at SV Health Investors, who will join the PCL board of directors, stated, "PCL has developed an industry-leading reputation for white-glove technical testing services, while serving as a thought leader within the healthcare packaging industry. We look forward to partnering with PCL to support their continued growth through investment in rapidly expanding operations and strategic add-on acquisitions." Matthew Lapham, President & CEO of Packaging Compliance Labs, added, "PCL is excited to accelerate our growth together with SV Health Investors. SV's extensive industry experience and strong operational resources will be an asset to PCL as we continue to scale and provide timely, expert solutions to our clients."

The investment in Packaging Compliance Labs aligns with SVHI's model of partnering with founders and entrepreneurs to build industry-leading healthcare services businesses. Greg Madden, SVHI Managing Partner, and Thomas Patton, SVHI Operating Partner, will also join the board.

Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal advisor to SV Health Investors and Honigman LLP served as legal advisor to Packaging Compliance Labs.

About Packaging Compliance Labs

Packaging Compliance Labs ("PCL") is an ISO 17025 accredited testing lab that provides packaging engineering and validation services, as well as ISO 13485 certified contract packaging to the medical device and pharmaceutical industries. PCL serves as a trusted packaging solutions partner, solving technical challenges and supporting customer needs from the design stage to full-scale manufacturing. The Company's testing capabilities include sterile barrier integrity testing, transit & distribution simulation, accelerated & real time aging, environmental conditioning, and usability evaluations – all with the mission of ensuring the safety and efficacy of sterile medical devices. PCL maintains operations across the U.S., including accredited and certified testing and manufacturing facilities in Grand Rapids, MI, as well as sales and engineering offices in Boulder, CO.

About SV Health Investors

SV Health Investors ("SVHI") is a private investment firm dedicated to investments in the healthcare and life sciences sector. Founded in 1993 with offices in Boston and London, SVHI manages over $2.5B across multiple investment strategies. SVHI's dedicated healthcare growth fund – SV7 Growth Fund – seeks to partner with experienced management teams to accelerate the success of innovative healthcare companies across tech-enabled healthcare services, medical products, and digital health. SVHI combines decades of healthcare transaction and operating experience to drive long-term value creation and realize the triple aim of healthcare – higher quality care, accessible to more patients, at a lower cost. For more information, please visit www.svhealthinvestors.com.

