Stairwell now available on Google Cloud Marketplace

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stairwell, a leading cybersecurity company that is redefining how organizations approach threat detection and response, today announced that the Stairwell platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

"This milestone reflects our unwavering dedication to meeting businesses where they are in order to better protect them from evolving cyber threats," said Mike Wiacek, CEO of Stairwell. "By strengthening our relationship with Google Cloud, we are leveraging the industry-leading infrastructure and expertise that Google offers, allowing us to enhance our offering and extend Stairwell's availability to a broader audience."

The Stairwell platform is a cybersecurity solution that enables organizations to automate crucial parts of security operations, incident response, and threat hunting processes. By ingesting every executable or executable-like file in an organization's environment and storing it within a private, Google Cloud-based data lake, the Stairwell platform is able to perform advanced AI- and ML-supported analysis at the binary level – providing continuous and retroactive threat detection and response capabilities to its customers.

Stairwell's automation addresses a significant gap in modern security tooling and empowers organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats, detect unknown attacks, and secure their supply chain while increasing team efficiency and reducing overall risk.

"We are thrilled to bring the Stairwell platform to the Google Cloud Marketplace, further enabling organizations to get ahead of attackers," says Eric Foster, VP of Business Development. "This allows us to help the GCP community cost effectively address key information security challenges and empower businesses to address the evolving cybersecurity landscape with our revolutionary solution for comprehensive threat detection and response."

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud, allowing customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage.

The availability of Stairwell via Google Cloud Marketplace provides customers with the opportunity to optimize their security program while maximizing cost efficiency in their overall financial commitment to Google Cloud.

About Stairwell

Stairwell helps organizations take back the cybersecurity high ground. The Stairwell automation platform empowers security teams with automated threat detection and response capabilities as a force multiplier across security operations, threat hunting, and incident response to help outsmart any attacker. Acknowledged by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies of 2023, Stairwell was founded by security industry leaders and engineers from Google and is backed by Section 32, Sequoia Capital, Accel, and Gradient Ventures, as well as angel investors Eric Schmidt and Michael Ovitz. For more information, visit www.stairwell.com or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

