EY Announces L.T. Gibson of US LBM as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southeast Award Winner

ATLANTA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that President and CEO L.T. Gibson of US LBM was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southeast Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. L.T. Gibson was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

US LBM Founder, President and CEO L.T. Gibson has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southeast Award winner. (PRNewswire)

US LBM was founded by L.T. Gibson in 2009 with 13 locations and 500 associates, and today the company is one of the nation's largest building materials distributors, employing nearly 14,000 associates across more than 450 locations nationwide.

"The success of US LBM over the past 14 years is due to the efforts of our incredible associates, whose dedication continues to earn the trust and respect of our customers and suppliers and drives us forward each and every day," said Gibson. "I am incredibly proud of the role we play in building homes and neighborhoods across the country while creating rewarding careers, furthering sustainability and giving back to our communities."

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a Southeast award winner, L.T. Gibson is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

ABOUT US LBM

US LBM is the largest privately owned, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry, US LBM combines the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of locations across the country. For more information, please visit uslbm.com or follow US LBM on LinkedIn.

