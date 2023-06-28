Vuealta welcomes launch of Anaplan's new global PartnerAccelerate programme

Accredited to provide trusted solutions for financial and supply chain planning across financial services and tech, media, and telecoms (TMT) sectors; accreditations for other industries and functions are expected soon.

LONDON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuealta, a global leader in the design and delivery of powerful scenario planning and forecasting software solutions based on the Anaplan software platform, today announced it has become one of Anaplan's first Solution, Advisory and Delivery Partners in its newly-launched global PartnerAccelerate program.

Vuealta Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vuealta) (PRNewswire)

PartnerAccelerate is a global partner accreditation program from Anaplan that is designed to help new and existing customers identify partners based on the certified offerings and capabilities that best align with the unique needs of their organization. Vuealta has played a key role in helping to pilot the PartnerAccelerate program, achieving accreditation at launch as a Solution, Advisory and Delivery Partner across Financial and Business services and the Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) industries, covering corporate Finance and Supply Chain functions.

The company soon expects accreditation for consumer goods and manufacturing, and HR and Workforce, and Sales and Marketing functions.

As a long-time Anaplan Gold Partner, Vuealta has already worked with more than 200 clients worldwide across more than 500 projects. The organization's in-house experts combine deep industry knowledge with expert Anaplan skills to deliver best-in-class solutions, speedily, and with a more rapid return on investment.

Nigel Gale, CEO at Vuealta, said: "As one of Anaplan's first Solutions, Advisory and Delivery Partners through the new PartnerAccelerate program, we're delighted to be bringing our broad expertise and specialized industry knowledge to where it's needed the most: business transformation through connected planning. Anaplan is relied upon by some of the world's leading brands for their critical and strategic business transformation needs, and we're excited to deepen our already-close relationship with Anaplan as one of their first accredited delivery partners."

Carla Moradi, Senior Vice President, Global Partners and Alliances at Anaplan, said: "In an increasingly dynamic market, a partner's ability to provide credible best practices and trusted expertise is critical to help customers successfully manage the effects of change on their operations. PartnerAccelerate will help deliver that level of confidence to customers as they identify and select the right partner for their business, and we look forward to working our impressive network of partners, including withVuealta to help businesses around the world execute with agility, insight, and speed."

To achieve accreditation, Vuealta took part in an audit, conducted by a third-party, and met a rigorous set of requirements across its sales, pre-sales, and delivery capabilities.

About Vuealta

Vuealta is a leading global provider of intelligent planning and forecasting solutions, empowering businesses to unlock their full potential. As an Anaplan only consultancy, Vuealta delivers innovative technology and expert consulting services that enable organisations to optimise performance, drive growth, and make data-driven decisions. Vuealta has offices in EMEA, APAC and the US.

