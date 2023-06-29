Elevate Your Summer Entertaining: Jennie-O® Brand and Registered Dietician Frances Largeman-Roth Introduce Tasty New Turkey Recipes Inspired by Latest Culinary Trends

AUSTIN, Minn., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennie-O®, a beloved turkey brand known for its high-quality and flavorful products, is teaming up with Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, to introduce a collection of innovative and mouthwatering turkey recipes that will elevate summer food adventures everywhere.

We've all seen the trendy salads in a jar. Now is your time to shine! This portable picnic pleasure is packed with veggies and protein and placed into a jar. This Five-Minute Mediterranean Salad is gluten free and a quick-and-easy salad treat.

Largeman-Roth, a frequent contributor to today.com, is known for her expertise in crafting healthy and delicious meals. This summer, she is showcasing some of her favorite meals featuring Jennie-O® turkey, offering a lean and versatile protein source that is perfect for any summertime gathering or occasion.

"I love food trends! I'm always on the lookout for the latest food trends because consumers love to try them out in their own kitchens," Largeman-Roth said. "Many want to try hot new recipes, while still making healthy eating choices. Jennie-O® turkey is the ultimate ingredient for experimenting with trends while eating well. For example, the smash burger tacos are perfect with ground turkey. The ever-popular salad in a jar comes together so well with ground turkey and is an incredibly effective meal-planning tool. My favorite easy weeknight meal is ground-turkey sheet-pan nachos. You can't go wrong with using a lean protein as versatile as turkey! It fits in anywhere without sacrificing flavor."

Turkey Nachos: Indulge in a fiesta of flavors with this vibrant twist on a classic. Dig into homemade tortilla chips topped with savory Jennie-O® ground turkey, fresh avocado, cilantro and jalapeños. Turkey nachos are kid friendly and ready in under 30 minutes! See Largeman-Roth make them on her



To access the full recipes, learn more about the versatility of Jennie-O® turkey, and see how we partnered with Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, please visit jennieo.com/feasting-with-frances.

About Jennie-O Turkey Store

For over 80 years, the Jennie-O® brand has been helping consumers live well by eating well. As the category leader, Jennie-O® turkey is the trusted brand for quality turkey and a source of expertise. We provide a full portfolio of delicious, nutritious turkey proteins and inspiration for everyday meals or special occasions. Known for our bright green awning evoking the nostalgia of a local farmer stand, our round logo with a touch of yellow and our distinct name from our founders' daughter Jennifer, the Jennie-O® turkey brand has the right amount of small-town friendliness paired with leading company expertise and quality. For more information, visit jennieo.com.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Jennie-O, a beloved turkey brand known for its high-quality and flavorful products, is teaming up with Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, to introduce a collection of innovative and mouthwatering turkey recipes that will elevate summer food adventures everywhere. (PRNewswire)

Jennie-O Turkey Store (PRNewsfoto/Jennie-O Turkey Store) (PRNewswire)

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

