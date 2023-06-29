Kanarys, FordHarrison, and Project Mockingbird Partner Together in Response to the U.S. Supreme Court Reversal of Affirmative Action

This decision has far-reaching implications for corporate diversity programs, and these organizations are joining forces to help companies navigate the political backlash and challenges towards DEIB initiatives.

DALLAS, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanarys, Inc. , a diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) technology company, announces today a collaboration with FordHarrison LLP , a national labor and employment law firm, and Project Mockingbird , a leading public relations agency that specializes in DEIB communications. In response to the recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) in the cases of Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. (SFFA) v. President and Fellows of Harvard and SFFA v. the University of North Carolina, these three organizations are coming together to provide critical resources and guidance to corporations as they navigate the implications in the workplace. They will also host a webinar on July 13 at 12 p.m. CT to help companies understand the political and legal landscape surrounding DEIB in the wake of the SCOTUS decision.

The overturning of Affirmative Action, which prohibits race-conscious policies in colleges and universities, has implications that extend beyond academia and into the workplace. Its outcome will have a domino effect on corporate diversity programs, recruiting and hiring practices, and supplier diversity programs at public and private companies. In response to this monumental change, Kanarys, FordHarrison, and Project Mockingbird are providing solutions that combine legal proficiency, data-driven insights, and strategic communication to help organizations navigate the new DEIB complexities and continue to promote equitable and inclusive work environments in the face of political backlash and legal challenges. With the support of these trusted experts, organizations can make informed decisions on their DEIB programs, address potential legal challenges, and be empowered to continue to drive meaningful DEIB impact.

"The Supreme Court's decision on Affirmative Action will require companies to brace themselves for pushback on their DEIB programs," said Mandy Price, co-founder and CEO of Kanarys. "Now more than ever, it's important for companies to solidify their commitment to DEIB and have comprehensive DEI strategies in place because there will be legal and reputational ramifications for those that do not. A pullback on DEIB will result in a loss of productivity and profitability as research has shown that more diverse and inclusive teams are more successful. Our partnership with FordHarrision and Project Mockingbird equips us to guide organizations through this new DEIB landscape so they can continue to make meaningful progress while minimizing risk."

"At FordHarrison, we are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and we understand its importance in cultivating a positive workplace culture, attracting and retaining the best talent, and developing innovative solutions," said Vista Lyons, Dallas office managing partner at FordHarrison. "We have a wealth of knowledge on how to handle the constant evolution of the employment litigation landscape, and our team is proud to partner with Kanarys and Project Mockingbird to help organizations find the right balance to continue supporting DEIB while minimizing the risk of litigation."

"As a social impact communications agency, we firmly believe in the importance of DEIB, and we continually strive to amplify its impact through communications," said Lauren McKinnon, founder and CEO of Project Mockingbird. "Given the political scrutiny and misunderstandings that often accompany DEIB, the importance and power of effective communication cannot be overstated. A comprehensive communication strategy is critical in crafting messages that address concerns, build support, engage stakeholders, and demonstrate a company's commitment to inclusion and belonging once and for all."

The first-of-its-kind offering integrates legal, communications, and data-driven components, including:

Legal Review and Response Audit. Evaluation of organizational policies to ensure DEIB initiatives comply with federal and state laws. Provide guidance on the impact of the Supreme Court ruling on corporate diversity efforts, including race-conscious policies for mentorship and scholarship programs and supplier diversity contracting.

Equity Organization Audit : Review of organizational practices, such as hiring and interviewing practices, payroll practices, performance review, promotion policies, succession planning, and more to ensure the organization is utilizing evidence-based DEIB best practices.

Data-driven Insights for Evidence-based Responses: Assist in collecting and analyzing comprehensive quantitative and qualitative data to inform their DEIB strategies.

Communications Toolkit: Delivery of a multi-faceted strategic communications toolkit to ensure that the organization's messaging is aligned with legal requirements and compliance.

On July 13, Kanarys will gather its trusted partners from FordHarrison and Project Mockingbird for a webinar to discuss the Supreme Court ruling and its implications on Corporate America, as well as how companies can adapt to changing regulations and continue to prioritize their DEIB initiatives while minimizing the risk of litigation. Registration link here .

For more information, please visit here .

About Kanarys

Kanarys is a technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) challenges. Working alongside mid-size enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, Kanarys transforms DEI work with data by providing the framework, benchmarking, and data companies need to incorporate best-in-class DEI into every area of the organization. Like a canary in the coal mine, Kanarys helps organizations ensure healthy work environments by revealing DEI blindspots before they become a problem. For more information on Kanarys, visit www.kanarys.com .

About FordHarrision LLP

Named among the top labor and employment law firms by Chambers USA with 28 offices (including two affiliate firms) across the U.S., FordHarrison is known for its strong dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion. With a wealth of experience in various aspects of corporate diversity counseling and the ever-evolving landscape of employment litigation, we are the preferred choice for clients dealing with critical matters. Whether it's defending against high-profile class actions, conducting discreet internal investigations, or providing strategic guidance on the complete spectrum of employment-related issues, we offer comprehensive support to our clients as their trusted legal partner. For more information on Kanarys, visit www.fordharrison.com .

About Project Mockingbird

At Project Mockingbird, we believe that creating positive change in our world starts with effective communication. We are a woman-owned and led PR and communications agency, specializing in working with social impact brands and nonprofit organizations to amplify their message and drive their missions forward. We lead PR, communications, and social media for world-renowned organizations across our areas of expertise, which include non-profits, DEIB, workplace culture, healthcare, financial equity, and the arts. To learn more about Project Mockingbird and how we champion social impact organizations, please visit our website at projectmockingbird.com .

