Medical Solutions grows to second largest travel nurse staffing firm

OMAHA, Neb., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems, continues to grow. Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) has ranked the company the second-largest travel nursing staffing agency in the U.S. This is up one spot from No. 3 last year.

Medical Solutions Logo (PRNewswire)

This new rank reflects the continued growth the company has seen in recent years. In addition to strong organic growth, in November 2022, Medical Solutions acquired HOST Healthcare, allowing it to expand its market share and fulfill the rapidly evolving needs of new and existing clients and clinicians. Medical Solutions also acquired Matchwell in 2022 and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions in 2023.

According to SIA, Medical Solutions holds 5.7% of the overall healthcare staffing market share with nearly $4 billion in revenue.

"It's been incredible to see the growth Medical Solutions has achieved over the years," said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Solutions. "Our continued success is a testament to all the hard work our team commits to support our growing talent ecosystem, and the passion they bring to creating an industry leading customer experience."

Medical Solutions connects quality clinicians with hospitals and healthcare systems across the country. Along with being industry innovators, a signature Medical Solutions differentiator has always been its human-first approach. Medical Solutions is committed to creating an environment of belonging for all employees, including corporate and clinical staff. This focused effort has resulted in employee and clinician satisfaction, which leads to client satisfaction and outstanding patient care.

"We're very proud of the work we do, and our people-centered culture," said Dana Coonce, Chief Human Resources Officer at Medical Solutions. "Our Purpose of connecting care is reflected in all we do, from the care we provide our clients and clinicians to the care and support of our internal corporate team. Our people drive our business, and their success is our company's success."

Rankings are based on calendar year 2022 earnings. SIA also ranked Medical Solutions as the third-largest overall healthcare staffing firm and the fourth-largest allied healthcare staffing firm, up one spot from the previous year.

SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. It provides independent analysis and insights related to the workforce solutions ecosystem.

To learn more about Medical Solutions, please visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions is one of the nation's largest healthcare talent ecosystems. Together with its family brands, Aureus Medical Group, Matchwell, HOST Healthcare, FocusOne Solutions, and WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, Medical Solutions connects nurses, allied health clinicians, and clinical leaders with healthcare facilities across the U.S. Its service offerings include contingent staffing, managed services, strike staffing, permanent placement, local contract, per diem, and international staffing. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Medical Solutions maintains office locations in San Diego, California; Denver, Colorado; Cincinnati, Ohio; Tupelo, Mississippi; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa and Jacksonville Beach, Florida. For more information, visit www.medicalsolutions.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC