This Week in Health News: 12 Stories You Need to See

- Too many US adults are skipping wellness appointments that can help save their lives
According to the Aflac survey, about half of adults have avoided at least one common health screening, including tests for certain diseases and other exams. At the same time, 51% of respondents who have had cancer said their diagnosis came as a result of a routine checkup or screening.
- SURVEY: Patients Rely on Generic Drugs for Cost Savings but Don't Understand Safety, Approval "It's clear that people need more information about the FDA's approval system, the manufacturing process behind these drugs and the chemical makeup of generics. Increasing public awareness and education for both physicians and patients on these topics could bolster generic drugs' ability to increase treatment options and improve access," said Josie Cooper, Executive Director, Alliance for Patient Access.
- Behavioral Health Interventions Positively Impact Adults and Youth Experiencing Diabetes Distress
"People with type 1 diabetes are at a heightened risk for mental health issues, including diabetes distress, depression, anxiety, and disordered eating. However, these are all treatable disorders that can be addressed with personalized treatment plans that go beyond the physical symptoms," said Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, chief scientific and medical officer for the ADA.
- Vitalief Launches Vitalief Academy
"Vitalief Academy is more than a skills development platform; it is an incubator for Success!" - John Royer. The launch comes in response to the increasing demand for high-quality professionals to support the conduct of research and clinical trials.
- Cynerio Harnesses the Power of Generative AI to Revolutionize Healthcare Cybersecurity
"It is clear that the healthcare industry will continue to face increasing cyber attacks," said Leon Lerman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cynerio. "With 89% of hospitals experiencing cyber attacks annually, we must create enhanced approaches to improving the protections for patients, their data and the facilities that treat them."
- New Research Finds One in Four Americans Do Not Hold a Positive Outlook on the State of Nutrition Equality in the U.S. - And They Are Looking for Action
The study found that most Americans (60%) do not eat what they would describe as very nutritious foods, due to significant economic and physical barriers. Those surveyed believe these gaps have a ripple effect, impacting their families, communities and the country at-large, where diet-related diseases currently lead to more than one million preventable deaths annually.
- Athletes Addicted to Plant Junkie
These players join a growing number who are making the switch to a plant-based diet for its health and performance benefits. According to a recent report by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, there has been a surge in the number of professional athletes who are adopting plant-based diets.
- New Report Finds Major Geographic Smoking Disparities Across Midwest and Southern States
The report from Truth Initiative analyzes how smoking prevalence is nearly 50% higher in these 12 states compared to the rest of the nation, with a smoker living in "Tobacco Nation" smoking on average nearly 500 more cigarettes per year than the average smoker elsewhere in the United States.
- Talkiatry and Transact Campus Join Forces to Bridge Campus Mental Health Gap
Recent studies indicate an alarming rise in anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation among college students. "By incorporating Talkiatry's resources into our products, we're empowering millions of students and families with the tools needed to manage mental health effectively," explained Nancy Langer, CEO of Transact.
- Kansas City University Opens College of Dental Medicine to Address Oral Health Crisis
"We know poor oral health leads to poor overall health," said Marc B. Hahn, DO, president and CEO of KCU. "KCU is proud to lead an effort to erase disparities in oral health care and improve health outcomes for people in rural areas."
- 300 Colleges and Universities Expand Access to Mental Health Resources for Millions of Students
Compared to this time last year, twice as many students now have access to TimelyCare's unparalleled portfolio of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools.
- USANA's Kevin Guest Shares Seven Tips for International Self-Care Day
"I've found that when we do these self-care practices, we increase energy, improve mental clarity, and enhance overall well-being," Guest said.
SOURCE PR Newswire