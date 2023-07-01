Exostellar Announces Appointment of Tony Shakib as CEO

ITHACA, N.Y., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostellar, a cloud resource optimization company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Shakib as its new Co-CEO, effective July 1st, 2023. Shakib will work alongside current CEO Hakim Weatherspoon during a transition period, with the plan for Tony Shakib to assume the role of CEO on January 1st, 2024.

(PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to join Exostellar as Co-CEO and work alongside Hakim Weatherspoon and the team," said Tony Shakib .

Tony Shakib is an accomplished technology executive with a proven track record of driving growth, innovation and leading successful teams at large enterprises and startups. With over three decades of experience in the cloud industry, Shakib brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role as CEO of Exostellar.

Prior to joining Exostellar, Shakib held the position of General Manager/Partner at Microsoft, overseeing the Azure Edge Compute, IoT, and AI unit. In this role, he spearheaded the development and implementation of advanced solutions that propelled business expansion, optimized operational processes and addressed specific industry requirements. Additionally, Shakib has held executive positions at renowned organizations, including Cisco.

"I am thrilled to join Exostellar as Co-CEO and work alongside Hakim Weatherspoon and the team," said Tony Shakib. " I believe in the company's vision and its commitment to delivering innovative cloud solutions, and I am excited to contribute to its ongoing growth and success."

In his new role as CEO, Shakib will be responsible for leading the strategic direction of Exostellar, driving business growth, and strengthening the company's position as a market leader in cloud solutions. With his strong leadership skills and customer-centric approach, he will ensure that Exostellar continues to deliver exceptional value to its clients and partners.

Hakim Weatherspoon, the current CEO, expressed excitement in the appointment and the future direction of Exostellar. "I am delighted to welcome Tony Shakib as Co-CEO. Tony's extensive industry experience and leadership acumen will be invaluable as we advance Exostellar's mission and further empower organizations to command a finer level of control over their cloud infrastructure."

To learn more about Exostellar, visit: https://exostellar.io/.

About Exostellar

Exostellar is a cloud resource optimization and management platform that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to help enterprises reduce spending in the cloud by up to 80%, while enhancing both operational security and performance.

Media Contact

Nayan Lad

nayan@exostellar.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Exostellar