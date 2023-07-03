FC Schalke 04 Sign Patrick Weiser as Head Coach of International Soccer Academy's American U18 Team

German former professional footballer turned UEFA Pro coach will take over as head coach of the elite Integrated Academy U18/19 team of American youth soccer players training in Germany for 9 months at FC Schalke

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Soccer Academy and FC Schalke 04's partnership is entering its third season and together they are proud to announce Patrick Weiser as the new Head Coach of the Integrated Academy U18/19s at the famed Bundesliga club.

"We are pleased to welcome Patrick Weiser , a very experienced coach, to the Knappenschmiede." Schalke's Mathias Schober

One of the most iconic soccer club's in Germany, Schalke has one of the world's largest fan base and their acclaimed Knappenschmiede academy has development World Cup winners including Manuel Neuer as well as the younger talents of Weston McKennie and Leroy Sane.

"I'm thrilled to be the Head Coach of the Schalke 04 Integrated Academy Team," said Weiser. "The club's rich history and dedication to nurturing talent align perfectly with my coaching vision. I am looking forward to working closely with the talented American youth soccer players and shaping them into stronger footballers."

Weiser enjoyed an extraordinary 25-year professional football career in Germany and France, playing both as a midfielder and defender at Bundesliga's FC Köln and VfL Wolfsburg as well as in French Ligue 1's Stade Rennais F.C. After hanging up his pro cleats in 2007, Weiser started coaching at 1. FC Köln Youth Academy, later becoming the Assistant Coach to the First Team.

Weiser, who holds a UEFA Pro License, was also the head coach at English club Wolverhampton Wanderers II in 2012 and coached at Bonner SC. Most recently Weiser was at Bayern Leverkusen as the Bundesliga-U19 Manager.

Schalke 04's Academy Director Mathias Schober said, "We are pleased to welcome Patrick, a very experienced coach, to the Knappenschmiede. Together with his assistant coaches, he will develop the players of the Integrated Academy Team personally as well as athletically and give them the best possible time at FC Schalke 04."

"We're very excited for Patrick Weiser to join us and know his experience, both as a pro coach and player, will be immensely beneficial for our elite youth soccer players," said Diane Scavuzzo, Cofounder of International Soccer Academy. "We have several players from last year's Hertha BSC Integrated Academy U17 team who are on this season's Schalke squad, and they are all very eager to learn from Patrick."

Weiser, who has guided numerous players successfully from the academy level into the realm of pro players, will be reporting directly to Schober.

"Good coaches develop players, great coaches unlock a player's potential, inspire them and help them maximize their opportunities," said Eddie Loewen, Cofounder of International Soccer Academy. "Patrick Weiser is a great coach and we know he will be an amazing asset for our talented players approved for the U18/19 team at Schalke."

NOTE: For exceptionally talented U18/19 youth soccer players, there are a few remaining open positions. Please visit International Soccer Academy https://internationalsocceracademy.com/fc-schalke-04/ to apply.

