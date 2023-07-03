World Sensation - A.I. developed and tasted its own energy drink

Artificial Intelligence can revolutionize the world of energy drinks - it not only created what it considers the perfect recipe, but also tasted it.

BUDAPEST, Hungary, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first energy drink entirely powered by A.I. has been developed by HELL ENERGY. Design, recipe, tasting and meticulous taste evaluation, predictive intelligence, security measures, marketing elements - every aspect has been expertly crafted by advanced A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) systems.

The vast amount of information and knowledge available on the World Wide Web is utilized by A.I. It can process and uncover connections at a speed that is almost incomprehensible to humans. Additionally, it possesses comprehensive knowledge about energy drinks, encompassing their ingredients, sales results, health research, recommendations, and consumer feedback. Moreover, it can seamlessly integrate the latest trends and information into its analyses.

When HELL ENERGY commissioned A.I. to develop a new energy drink tailored to its needs, the artificial intelligence processed a vast amount of information and formulated what it deemed the best recipe. The A.I. not only considered consumer expectations from an energy drink but also prioritized the goal of creating a superior and more enjoyable beverage.

As the most intelligent entity in the world at present, A.I. deemed the recipe it formulated to be perfect. It enhanced the energy drink with vitamins, amino acids, and herbs while ensuring compliance with food industry legislation, including the optimization of EFSA (European Food Safety Authority) recommendations and adherence to the recommended daily allowance (RDA) standards.

The A.I. created three flavour variations for fine-tuning and digitized them using the technology of a New York-based company. After tasting [yes, tasting, not testing] all three drinks and analysing extensive data and statistics, the A.I. utilized predictive intelligence to select the winning flavour. Thus, the truly unique and refreshing Tutti-frutti & Berry-blast flavour was born. This ground-breaking development represents the first time artificial intelligence has carried out such a sophisticated product development process within the energy drink sector.

The recipe is kept strictly confidential, and in order to protect it, the A.I. provided recommendations. It is stored on a single computer in HELL ENERGY's Hungarian factory, equipped with advanced security elements. The design of the room housing the machine was also developed by artificial intelligence. However, recognizing the importance of backup measures, a copy of the recipe is kept securely in a vault in Switzerland.

After such extensive involvement, it would come as no surprise that the packaging of the new energy drink was also designed by A.I. The beverage can embodies the latest trends, exuding a youthful and cool vibe. While incorporating the colour scheme of HELL ENERGY, the A.I. also infused its own digital style into the design.

Since the new product, 'HELL A.I.,' is truly the result of an extraordinary and unique process unparalleled at a global level, the company's employees were eager to subject the new energy drink to testing under conventional conditions. As a result, it underwent rigorous quality control and blind tasting sessions. The success confirmed the A.I.'s capabilities!

The A.I. also represents a tremendous perspective in the field of product development, pushing beyond previously unimaginable boundaries and ushering in a new era for the food industry. With the A.I.'s capabilities, it can swiftly sort and analyse vast amounts of internet data in mere minutes or seconds, drastically reducing the product development cycle from 1-2 years (or at best, half a year) to as little as 1 month. This process is the result of coordinated efforts, as multiple A.I. systems, each excelling in different areas, collaborate on the development. With over a hundred A.I. systems already in existence worldwide, their collective operation ensures a high level of innovation.

The new product is produced in one of Europe's most advanced beverage production facilities and will be accessible in over 60 countries worldwide starting from the summer of 2023.

