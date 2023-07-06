Western States Reclamation Announces the Acquisition of Ecological Resource Consultants

FREDERICK, Colo., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Western States Reclamation LLC ("WSR"), a portfolio company of Strength Capital Partners, LLC ("Strength"), is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Ecological Resource Consultants, Inc. ("ERC").

Western States Reclamation acquires Ecological Resource Consultants (PRNewswire)

Headquartered in Lakewood, CO, ERC is a specialized engineering and ecological science firm that focuses on water resource-related projects in the Western United States and mining projects across the globe. ERC serves both public and private clients, providing services ranging from upfront feasibility studies and project engineering to full design/ build and construction management services. ERC also provides its clients with consulting on environmental regulations and water rights planning/administration.

ERC was established in 2000 by Troy Thompson and Dave Blauch who will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the business. Colby Reid, COO of WSR, commented, "We have worked with Troy, Dave, and the entire ERC team for a long time and are excited for this partnership as we continue building the leading environmental services business in the Western United States with a focus on our critical water resources." Mark McCammon, Managing Partner of Strength, commented, "The acquisition brings significant benefits to WSR's customers, who will now have access to a turnkey solution for their environmental projects, from upfront engineering through construction execution and project completion."

WSR is actively looking for add-on acquisition opportunities to further expand its geographic reach and service offerings. Please contact Ian Higgins, Principal at Strength, with any applicable opportunities at Ian@Strengthcapital.com.

Founded in 2000, Strength Capital is a private equity firm with offices in Birmingham, Michigan, Cincinnati, OH, and Denver, CO. The firm specializes in acquiring or providing late-stage growth capital to businesses located throughout the United States, and has areas of interest in the consumer products, manufacturing, distribution, industrial, financial services, energy, transportation and infrastructure sectors. The firm targets operations with $2 - $20 million in annual EBITDA that have continued prospects for growth. The firm has invested over +500 million in total equity capital since inception.

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP (Lee Kellert) provided legal counsel to Strength.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Western States Reclamation