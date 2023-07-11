Illuminate Your Home with Lumary Smart Lighting: Exclusive Discounts and Deals on Amazon Prime Day

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to transform your home lighting with Lumary, the leading brand in smart lighting. Mark your calendars for Amazon Prime Day (Tuesday, July 11 - Wednesday, July 12) the much-awaited annual shopping extravaganza exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Lumary is thrilled to announce exclusive discounts and deals on their cutting-edge smart lighting products during this highly anticipated event.
Prime Day is an annual event on Amazon that offers exclusive discounts and special offers for Prime members. Lumary as a leader in the smart lighting industry, we are committed to providing our customers with high-quality and innovative smart light products and bringing you a series of exciting and great discounts.
- Lumary Smart Indoor Lighting: Upgrade your home with Lumary's Smart Indoor Lighting, such as smart slim recessed lighting, smart RGBAI recessed lighting, smart LED can lights, smart disk flush mount lights and smart gimbal lights. Above of lights work with Alexa and Google Asisstant, a simple dialogue can turn them on or off. Offer the abilities to change 16 million colors, adjustable color temperature and dimming. Group setting can be especially useful in areas such as living rooms, kitchens, or open-concept spaces. With the Lumary remote controller, you can adjust the brightness, color temperature, group control, and set lighting modes.
- Lumary Outdoor Lighting: Extend the beauty of Lumary's smart lighting to your outdoor spaces. Illuminate your garden, patio, or backyard with Lumary's outdoor lighting. Control the lights with Alexa/Google Assistant/Siri voice commands, Lumary APP, remote control, or the control box. With options including smart string lights, smart landscape lights, smart wall sconce and smart pathway lights, versatile for year-round use, including Christmas, Halloween, weddings, parties, balconies, backyards, and more. Create ambiance in your outdoor space.
- Lumary Smart UFO LED High Bay Light: Illuminate your commercial or industrial space with Lumary's Smart UFO LED High Bay Light. Easily control the high bay light using the Lumary App, voice commands with Alexa and Google Assistant. Schedule on/off settings and remotely manage the LED high bay light for convenient operation. (Full smart features require the purchase of Lumary smart hub L-GW0A1.) With bluetooth mesh connect capicity, enjoy local bluetooth directly connect without Wi-Fi need. Simultaneously connect and control up to 200 Lumary LED high bay lights with virtually 0 latency. With the Lumary remote, you can quickly turn on/off the lights and adjust the brightness and color temperature.
- Lumary Smart Electrical Wall Outlets: Lumary Smart Electrical Wall Outlets combine smart technology with traditional power outlets, providing a convenient and smart experience for your home. With just one smart wall outlet, you can achieve quick and smart control of all the appliances in your home. Such as standard smart wall outlets, smart wall outlet with 2 USB ports, smart wall outlets with USB & Type C port. Inject more smart elements into homes. With voice control and remote operation, they free up your hands. The new design incorporates USB and Type-C ports, providing convenience for a wider range of electronic devices.
These are just a few highlights of the incredible discounts and deals Lumary has in store for you on Amazon Prime Day. Visit the Lumary Amazon store on Tuesday, July 11 - Wednesday, July 12 to explore the full range of products and take advantage of these exclusive offers. Remember, these discounts are available exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so make sure you sign up for Prime membership to unlock the savings.
We'll also be offering additional special benefits for Prime members. As a Prime member, you'll enjoy even more discounts and exclusive offers. Whether it's smart lighting that are energy efficient and eco-friendly, or fixture designs that meet individual needs, Lumary will give back to our loyal Prime members at a great value.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your home lighting experience with Lumary smart lighting. Get ready for Amazon Prime Day and make the most of the unbeatable deals available for a limited time only. Light up your home with Lumary and experience the power of smart lighting.
About Lumary:
Lumary is a leading brand in the smart lighting industry, specializing in innovative lighting solutions for homes and businesses. With a commitment to quality and user-friendly design, Lumary offers a range of smart receesed lighting and outdoor lighting products that combine convenience, energy efficiency, and style.
